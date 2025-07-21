Latest News Editor's Choice


2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Two sales agents have appeared in court facing charges of fraud and money laundering after allegedly orchestrating a scheme to defraud their employer, Goldenclem Credit, of over US$23,000 through fictitious claim forms.

The accused, Wayne Juawo (22) and Jacob Mutambirwa (22), appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Monday. Both were granted US$200 bail each and are expected to return to court on August 28 for further proceedings. The complainant in the matter is Goldenclem Credit, represented by the company's operations manager, Terrence Taka.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu, the two allegedly committed the offences between January and May 2025. It is alleged that Juawo and Mutambirwa created fake claim forms using the details of various civil servants and submitted them into Goldenclem Credit's system. The claims were processed, resulting in the release of goods purportedly for legitimate clients.

However, instead of delivering the goods to the clients, the accused are said to have converted the items for their own personal use. To cover their tracks, they allegedly deleted the fraudulent transactions from the company's computer system to avoid detection by the Salary Services Bureau (SSB), which would have flagged the claims during routine salary deductions.

On July 19, 2025, Juawo was arrested, and a search of his home led to the recovery of several items allegedly acquired through the fraudulent scheme. These included a headboard, three television sets, a solar system, a chainsaw, and a printer. The court heard that Goldenclem Credit suffered a total prejudice of US$16,273 due to Juawo's actions, with only US$4,000 worth of goods recovered.

Mutambirwa was arrested on the same day, and a search of his residence led to the recovery of two sofas. His alleged actions resulted in a loss of US$7,717 to the company, with only US$1,500 worth of property recovered.

In total, Goldenclem Credit suffered a loss of US$23,990 through the scam, with goods valued at just US$5,500 recovered during investigations.

Source - The Herald

