Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe international forward Tino Kadewere has completed a move to Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki on a free transfer, bringing an end to his underwhelming stint in France with Nantes.The 29-year-old struggled to make an impact at Nantes, scoring only twice in 26 appearances since his arrival from Le Havre last summer. Following a disappointing season, the French Ligue 1 club agreed to release Kadewere for free, although they reportedly secured a sell-on clause in the deal, ensuring they will benefit financially if Aris sells the player in the future. This is according to French publication L'Equipe.Kadewere joins an Aris side that finished fifth out of 14 teams in the Greek top-flight league last season. The move offers the former Harare City star a fresh start and an opportunity to revive his club career after mixed fortunes in Europe.At international level, Kadewere has represented Zimbabwe 27 times, scoring three goals. His switch to Greece marks another chapter in a career that has seen him play in Sweden, France, and now Greece.