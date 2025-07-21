Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

News / National

by Staff reporter

It never rains but pours for FC Wangu Mazodze following their 2-0 defeat to city rivals Masvingo United in a Division One league match on Sunday, a result that has deepened the crisis within the club's leadership.Sources revealed that as many as nine executive committee members are on the verge of resigning in protest over how the USA-based club owner, Richard Mazodze, is running the club. The executives are reportedly waiting for Mazodze to officially announce the sacking of head coach Philani Ncube before handing in their resignation letters.Club chairman Knowledge Mabvure confirmed having received at least one resignation but declined to comment further on the internal chaos. FC Wangu Mazodze currently languishes at number nine on the 15-team log standings, while Masvingo United are sitting comfortably in third position.Club spokesperson Blessing Kwesha acknowledged hearing rumours of looming resignations but was adamant that Ncube would be dismissed despite the discontent within the executive ranks. Sources said the growing frustration among the executives stems from Mazodze's tendency to make unilateral decisions without consulting them, effectively sidelining the committee. There is also growing sympathy for Ncube, with claims that he has not been given adequate support since taking over.The situation reached boiling point on Sunday when Mazodze, in a social media post during the match against Masvingo United, announced that Ncube had been fired after the team conceded the second goal. The public nature of the announcement was seen by many in the executive as humiliating for the coach and deeply undermining. This incident appears to have cemented the executives' decision to resign in protest.Efforts to get a comment from Richard Mazodze were unsuccessful.The club's current executive includes chairman Knowledge Mabvure, treasurer general Aleck Tabe, legal secretary Moses Mavhaire, logistics officer Alphonce Chikozho, committee members Jefferson Chitando and Shelton Magwizi, deputy legal secretary Johannes Ruvengo, secretary general Struggle Desire Nyahunda, and security and protocol head Kingsley Sibanda.Some of the resignation letters, seen by this publication, are already prepared and ready for submission once Mazodze makes Ncube's sacking official. Executive members, however, declined to be quoted on record.Sources claim that most executive members believe Ncube is being unfairly scapegoated for the team's poor form. They pointed out that player salaries and winning bonuses were slashed ahead of the weekend derby, affecting morale. Additionally, the club failed to sign six players from Bulawayo requested by Ncube, despite those players already being housed and supported by some committee members in Masvingo.Since taking over in May 2025, Ncube has won three matches and lost five. However, sources insist the poor results are a consequence of deeper structural issues at the club, not merely coaching failures.Kwesha acknowledged the coach's imminent dismissal but insisted no official communication regarding executive resignations had been received.