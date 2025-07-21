17 die in Harare road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead following a horrific road accident involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus along Seke Road in Harare on Tuesday morning. The fatal collision occurred at Hunyani Bridge near the Water Works area, leaving the nation in shock.According to rescue and medical teams at the scene, among the deceased were two pedestrians who were struck by the 30-tonne haulage truck before it rammed into the commuter omnibus, trapping it for a prolonged period before rescue efforts could commence.Three other victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition as emergency teams battled to save lives amidst the wreckage.Early videos of the gruesome aftermath circulated widely on social media, with harrowing scenes of victims crying for help capturing the public's attention and raising urgent questions about road safety.While authorities are yet to provide an official account of the circumstances leading to the deadly crash, eyewitnesses have given preliminary accounts suggesting that the haulage truck was travelling towards Harare while the commuter omnibus was en route to St Mary's when the collision occurred.It is believed that a Honda Fit veered into the truck's lane, forcing the driver to swerve into oncoming traffic where it collided head-on with the commuter omnibus. Witnesses said the kombi was dragged for some distance before being crushed beneath the heavy vehicle.The victims have not yet been identified, and police have urged families with missing loved ones to come forward as investigations continue.The latest accident adds to Zimbabwe's growing road carnage toll, with calls intensifying for improved traffic enforcement and stricter safety regulations on major highways.