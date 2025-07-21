Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

17 die in Harare road accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Seventeen people have been confirmed dead following a horrific road accident involving a haulage truck and a commuter omnibus along Seke Road in Harare on Tuesday morning. The fatal collision occurred at Hunyani Bridge near the Water Works area, leaving the nation in shock.

According to rescue and medical teams at the scene, among the deceased were two pedestrians who were struck by the 30-tonne haulage truck before it rammed into the commuter omnibus, trapping it for a prolonged period before rescue efforts could commence.

Three other victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition as emergency teams battled to save lives amidst the wreckage.

Early videos of the gruesome aftermath circulated widely on social media, with harrowing scenes of victims crying for help capturing the public's attention and raising urgent questions about road safety.

While authorities are yet to provide an official account of the circumstances leading to the deadly crash, eyewitnesses have given preliminary accounts suggesting that the haulage truck was travelling towards Harare while the commuter omnibus was en route to St Mary's when the collision occurred.

It is believed that a Honda Fit veered into the truck's lane, forcing the driver to swerve into oncoming traffic where it collided head-on with the commuter omnibus. Witnesses said the kombi was dragged for some distance before being crushed beneath the heavy vehicle.

The victims have not yet been identified, and police have urged families with missing loved ones to come forward as investigations continue.

The latest accident adds to Zimbabwe's growing road carnage toll, with calls intensifying for improved traffic enforcement and stricter safety regulations on major highways.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Accident, #Harare, #Die

Comments


Must Read

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

53 mins ago | 53 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

7 hrs ago | 596 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

7 hrs ago | 744 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe magistrate sues hubby's mistress for adultery

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Private companies drawing water from Kalope Dam condemned

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mutsvangwa slams Tagwirei

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimra defends aggressive tax enforcement

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe govt petitioned over rights abuses in Magunje

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Land barons continue to wreak havoc in Harare

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Money laundering costs Zimbabwe US$6,5bn

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

21 hrs ago | 916 Views

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

21 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

21 hrs ago | 723 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

21 hrs ago | 1151 Views

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

21 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

21 hrs ago | 404 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

21 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

21 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

22 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

21 Jul 2025 at 16:49hrs | 702 Views

Tagwirei has constitutional right to aspire for presidency - Pastor

21 Jul 2025 at 15:18hrs | 1068 Views