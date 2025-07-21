Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei has dismissed as "unfounded" and "ungrateful" recent allegations by Zanu-PF that he is trying to buy his way into the party's leadership structures through manipulation and money. This follows remarks by party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who on Monday publicly declared that Tagwirei is not eligible for co-option into the Zanu-PF Central Committee, insisting he must start at the grassroots level - the village cell structures - if he wishes to rise within the party.Mutsvangwa also controversially claimed that Tagwirei's vast wealth was derived from his proximity to Zanu-PF and warned that the party "knows the source of his money" and could "close the tap" if necessary.In a strongly worded response issued through the Presidential Land Tenure Programme, Tagwirei said Mutsvangwa's claims misrepresented both his contributions to Zanu-PF and his broader legacy of support to Zimbabwe."The recent commentary aimed at Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei contains remarks which have not only misrepresented his legacy but disrespected his unwavering contributions to both Zanu-PF and the nation at large," read the statement.Tagwirei dismissed the allegations that he is attempting to use money to manipulate party structures, pointing out that his involvement with Zanu-PF dates back many years and has been characterized by active support and investment in initiatives aimed at uplifting ordinary Zimbabweans."To suggest that he seeks to ‘buy' influence within the party or use personal resources to manipulate structures is both unfounded and ungrateful," the statement continued.He said his contributions should not be mistaken for attempts at political ambition, insisting that genuine patriots demonstrate their allegiance through action, not spectacle."Dr. Tagwirei's role within this movement is one of substance, not spectacle. His actions speak through the upliftment of communities, the support of national goals, and the stability he helps reinforce during difficult times."Tagwirei also defended the role of the private sector in national development, rejecting any insinuation that private sector involvement automatically equates to manipulation of political processes."We reject the notion that private sector involvement equates to manipulation. Instead, we affirm that it's a vital pillar of progress, and leaders like Dr. Tagwirei embody what it means to serve Zimbabwe outside of fanfare or political ambition," said the statement.He warned against allowing internal party rivalries, envy, or misunderstandings to tarnish what he describes as a legacy rooted in loyalty and nation-building."Let us not dishonor what has been built. Let us not allow envy or misunderstanding to stain a legacy rooted in loyalty and nation-building. Dr. Tagwirei is not a symptom, he is a solution," the statement concluded.The public spat between Tagwirei and senior Zanu-PF officials exposes growing tensions within the ruling party as it prepares for its upcoming annual conference, where internal power struggles, succession, and future leadership are expected to dominate discussions.