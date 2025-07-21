Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

News / National

by Dickson Bandera

Veteran gospel musician and passionate environmental advocate Pax Gomo has once again proven that music and culture can inspire change - this time partnering with Mashmar College to host an electrifying Environment and Culture Carnival in Hatfield, Harare, on Saturday.The lively event marked more than just a musical celebration. It was the official launch of Gomo's latest environmental singles and music video, Save Our Wetlands - co-created with Mashmar College - and Together We Can, both of which he performed live alongside enthusiastic students.The carnival atmosphere kicked off with a symbolic march from Hatfield Clinic, where learners, parents and community members carried placards calling for wetland protection, anti-littering and responsible climate action.Adding more colour to the event were the Young Brothers Acrobatics and Fitness Club from Dzivarasekwa, who wowed the crowd with fearless stunts, while the Drummer Majorettes from Getrude Drummies in Highfield thrilled spectators with precision drumming and perfectly synchronised marching routines.Veteran MC, artist, linguist and media personality Nqobile Malinga kept the crowd glued to the stage with his charismatic presence and quick wit, ensuring that every message landed powerfully.For Gomo, the collaboration with Mashmar College is more than symbolic - it is strategic."Yes, I'm working with Mashmar College. We did a collaboration on a song called Save Our Wetlands. The reason for working with this school or with these schools, the idea is we owe the environment to our children," he said.Under this partnership, students are not just passive audiences - they are active messengers of environmental stewardship. Learners from Seke High 1 joined in too, performing with their school band under the mentorship of Gomo, blending music with a mission."Henceforth, it is important to work with the little ones and to work with schools so that they can be able to impart the information amongst themselves," Gomo said."Generally, when we say ‘let's protect our environment' as adults, possibly to them it doesn't make sense. But if we come up with a song and it is sung, it is a sing-along within the environment, within the youthful ones, they will be able to disseminate the information in a simpler and more understandable way."The impact of Mashmar College's involvement was evident throughout the day. Local group Mashona Arts also chipped in with skits and cultural acts highlighting wetland protection, anti-bullying, littering and responsible parenting.For Mr Lloyd Marange, Director of Mashmar College, the partnership demonstrates how schools can be powerful catalysts for community-led climate action."Having a collaboration with Mr Pax Gomo - an environmentalist and musician - is truly a blessing. It helps us attract environmentally conscious audiences and promote sustainability in a powerful, artistic way," he said.He stressed that the carnival went beyond entertainment."This initiative fosters community participation and involvement in environmental initiatives. It builds connections between artists, communities and environmental organisations, and raises awareness about pressing environmental issues through creative expression."He added: "It encourages sustainable practices and eco-friendly behaviours, while promoting the use of recycled and repurposed materials in art. By showcasing eco-friendly art techniques and sustainable materials, we inspire others to follow suit."Mashmar College's bold step to work hand-in-hand with a seasoned artist like Gomo sets an inspiring precedent for other schools to harness arts and culture in the fight against climate change.Events like this also echo Zimbabwe's broader commitment to environmental stewardship, in line with global frameworks such as the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which the country will proudly host in Victoria Falls from the 24th to the 30th of this month.With partnerships like these, the seeds of change are being planted where it matters most - in the minds and hearts of the next generation.