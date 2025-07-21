Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

by Dickson Bandera
2 mins ago | Views
Veteran gospel musician and passionate environmental advocate Pax Gomo has once again proven that music and culture can inspire change - this time partnering with Mashmar College to host an electrifying Environment and Culture Carnival in Hatfield, Harare, on Saturday.

The lively event marked more than just a musical celebration. It was the official launch of Gomo's latest environmental singles and music video, Save Our Wetlands - co-created with Mashmar College - and Together We Can, both of which he performed live alongside enthusiastic students.

The carnival atmosphere kicked off with a symbolic march from Hatfield Clinic, where learners, parents and community members carried placards calling for wetland protection, anti-littering and responsible climate action.

Adding more colour to the event were the Young Brothers Acrobatics and Fitness Club from Dzivarasekwa, who wowed the crowd with fearless stunts, while the Drummer Majorettes from Getrude Drummies in Highfield thrilled spectators with precision drumming and perfectly synchronised marching routines.

Veteran MC, artist, linguist and media personality Nqobile Malinga kept the crowd glued to the stage with his charismatic presence and quick wit, ensuring that every message landed powerfully.

For Gomo, the collaboration with Mashmar College is more than symbolic - it is strategic.

"Yes, I'm working with Mashmar College. We did a collaboration on a song called Save Our Wetlands. The reason for working with this school or with these schools, the idea is we owe the environment to our children," he said.

Under this partnership, students are not just passive audiences - they are active messengers of environmental stewardship. Learners from Seke High 1 joined in too, performing with their school band under the mentorship of Gomo, blending music with a mission.

"Henceforth, it is important to work with the little ones and to work with schools so that they can be able to impart the information amongst themselves," Gomo said.

"Generally, when we say ‘let's protect our environment' as adults, possibly to them it doesn't make sense. But if we come up with a song and it is sung, it is a sing-along within the environment, within the youthful ones, they will be able to disseminate the information in a simpler and more understandable way."

The impact of Mashmar College's involvement was evident throughout the day. Local group Mashona Arts also chipped in with skits and cultural acts highlighting wetland protection, anti-bullying, littering and responsible parenting.

For Mr Lloyd Marange, Director of Mashmar College, the partnership demonstrates how schools can be powerful catalysts for community-led climate action.

"Having a collaboration with Mr Pax Gomo - an environmentalist and musician - is truly a blessing. It helps us attract environmentally conscious audiences and promote sustainability in a powerful, artistic way," he said.

He stressed that the carnival went beyond entertainment.

"This initiative fosters community participation and involvement in environmental initiatives. It builds connections between artists, communities and environmental organisations, and raises awareness about pressing environmental issues through creative expression."

He added: "It encourages sustainable practices and eco-friendly behaviours, while promoting the use of recycled and repurposed materials in art. By showcasing eco-friendly art techniques and sustainable materials, we inspire others to follow suit."

Mashmar College's bold step to work hand-in-hand with a seasoned artist like Gomo sets an inspiring precedent for other schools to harness arts and culture in the fight against climate change.

Events like this also echo Zimbabwe's broader commitment to environmental stewardship, in line with global frameworks such as the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which the country will proudly host in Victoria Falls from the 24th to the 30th of this month.

With partnerships like these, the seeds of change are being planted where it matters most - in the minds and hearts of the next generation.

Source - Dickson Bandera

Comments


Must Read

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

7 hrs ago | 598 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

7 hrs ago | 745 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

8 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe magistrate sues hubby's mistress for adultery

8 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zacc faces resistance as anti-corruption efforts stall

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Private companies drawing water from Kalope Dam condemned

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mutsvangwa slams Tagwirei

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

ERC predicts drop in voter turnout

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Report exposes dire working conditions in Zimbabwe's education sector

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimra defends aggressive tax enforcement

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe govt petitioned over rights abuses in Magunje

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Land barons continue to wreak havoc in Harare

8 hrs ago | 91 Views

Money laundering costs Zimbabwe US$6,5bn

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Polygamist in trouble for abusing first wife

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Minister targets Limpopo squatters over stock theft

21 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwean-born law student found dead in Manchester's river Irwell

21 hrs ago | 723 Views

Niece snatches aunt's husband and house

21 hrs ago | 1152 Views

3 sitshikitsha dancers die in road accident

21 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe wants to teach maths & physics in Shona and Ndebele

21 hrs ago | 404 Views

Pirate taxis resurface at Harare City Council offices

21 hrs ago | 426 Views

5 die after inhaling fumes from imbawula

21 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK overtakes China as second-largest US Treasury holder

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man assaulted over a SIM card

21 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for ED2030

22 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

23 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF Conference to address Mnangagwa's future

21 Jul 2025 at 16:49hrs | 702 Views