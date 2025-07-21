Police bust cattle rustlers, applaud community vigilance

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

CHIWESHE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauded members of the public for their vigilance after alerting officers of suspicion that ultimately resulted in the arrest of stock rustlers.Inspector Milton Mundembe, the ZRP Mashonaland Central provincial spokesperson, confirmed the arrest of Tylon Chivhu (24) and Takudzwa Guvheya (23) over stock theft."I can confirm circumstances where on July 18 of 2025 at around 18:00 hours and at Bright Farm in Mvurwi, Kelvin Chitate (male adult aged 18 of Bright Farm, Mvurwi) who is a herd boy of the complainant (Stella Nhamburo, 54) penned a herd of nine cattle and tied one brown ox with white patch on the rear left leg and horns pointing sideways with rope on one of the kraal poles," Inspector Mundembe said."On the following morning at around 07:00 hours Chitate noticed that his ox was untied and stolen by unknown accused where upon learning about the unfortunate incident, he proceeded to ZRP Mvurwi and filed a report. On July 19 of 2025 at around 17:00 hours, Silas Kapau (a male adult aged 44) of Muringai Village under Chief Negomo in Chiweshe got suspicious after he saw the accused persons selling an ox tied on a tree at Rosa (Chiweshe) and he alerted ZRP officers from Chombira base," Mundembe added.Inspector Mundembe added that ZRP Chombira reacted to the tip off and arrested the two accused persons and recovered the ox.Chitate was advised and he proceeded to ZRP Chombira where he positively identified the ox as that was stolen from the complainant’s kraal."Value of the recovered oxen which was stolen is valued at US$300-00 and the case was lodged under RRB 6441365. We applaud members of the public for the vigillance that resulted in the arrest of the stock rustlers," Mundembe added."We urge communities to demand movement permits and police clearance from anyone found moving stock and also to alert the police. Lets join hands and fight crime.With reference to existing Zimbabwean laws, one count of stock theft invite a mandatory sentence of 9 years with labour so stay away.