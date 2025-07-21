JSC probe Senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Paul Ndou
The Judial Service Commission (JSC) has begun investigations on Inyathi Senior Magistrate Samukeliswe Gumbo's leaked audio on corruption circulating on social media.

According to JSC spokesperson they have received the alleged audio and investigations are on going.

"The audio recording has been brought to the attention of the Judicial Service Commission. Investigations have since commenced against the magistrate in question," Nemukuyu

Gumbo's leaked audio on corruption is circulating on social media.

Allegations are that magistrate offered passengers a lift and was recorded blasting the country's economy while supporting corruption.

In the audio Gumbo said every successful Zimbabwean to succeed there should be an element of criminality because the economy is bitting us.

"As a senior magistrate, I have children who should go to school but I cannot afford to send them to school, everyday I am at court at the end of the day I am going to involved in corruption because I need a descent life," she told her passengers.

She further claimed that people should not judge civil servants who are corrupt because their money is not sufficient.

"If we are realistic US$200 and some bond civil servants are getting especially teachers cannot do anything to a normal human being."

Source - Byo24News

