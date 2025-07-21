Latest News Editor's Choice


Irish Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for political engagements

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Irish Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond, arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday as part of his official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic, trade, and development ties between Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Richmond, who was in Zambia prior to his arrival, is expected to meet with Zimbabwean political leaders as well as members of the Irish community during his stay. His visit will focus on reinforcing Ireland's commitment to international development and exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation in health, education, and community development.

The Irish Minister's Africa tour will culminate in his participation at the Ministerial Meeting of the G20 Development Working Group in South Africa later this week.

"Ireland is committed to building and strengthening our trade and development relations throughout Africa, and our continued commitment to development co-operation at a time of unprecedented crisis has been warmly received," Richmond said in a statement released ahead of his engagements in Zimbabwe.

He highlighted the ongoing work of Irish Aid and Ireland's development partners, including Build It International and the Global Fund, which he said continue to make a significant impact on communities most in need.

"I look forward to seeing the impact of their programmes on the ground and to building on our strong relationship with Zambia and Zimbabwe at both the political and community level," Richmond said.

While in Zimbabwe, Richmond is expected to engage with development partners such as SERVE and the Global Fund, with a particular focus on health and education initiatives. His itinerary includes a visit to Chegutu District Hospital, where he will tour an HIV treatment clinic as well as the maternal and neonatal ward to assess the impact of ongoing Irish-supported health programmes.

The visit underscores Ireland's continued commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe through targeted development cooperation, particularly in the health and education sectors.

Source - newsday

