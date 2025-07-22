Zanu-PF warned against donating the party to wealthy elites

News / National

by Staff reporter

A senior government official has cautioned against allowing wealthy individuals to manipulate Zanu-PF structures through their donations, warning that the revolutionary party risks straying from its ideological foundations if it bows to the power of money over political principles.Writing in a widely circulated opinion piece, Richard Runyararo Mahomva, Director for International Communication Services in the Ministry of Information, said donations from private individuals, including captains of industry, are essential in supporting the party's operations but should not translate into influence or access to power.Mahomva's remarks come amid growing debate within Zanu-PF over the role of wealthy benefactors and their perceived attempts to leverage financial contributions to gain political capital. Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa recently took aim at business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, accusing him of seeking political influence through his financial support.Mahomva noted that while donations sustain political parties worldwide, they are often motivated more by a desire to protect private wealth than by genuine ideological alignment. He warned that Zimbabwe's ruling party, with its rich liberation history, must guard against being "donated" to the highest bidder."Donations to political parties must be the reciprocal normalcy, particularly when the same sponsors benefit from a governing party's empowerment initiatives," Mahomva wrote. "But no matter the scale of donations - even billions - donors must not be excessively hyped as if their contributions are the first or finest boon to a decades-old institution."He drew a clear distinction between supporting the party financially and attempting to buy influence, warning that such tendencies could undermine the party's revolutionary credentials."Money alone cannot be the free pass to power. This would create a precedent for shutting poor but politically capable members of society out of serving their party," he said.Mahomva reminded readers that Zanu-PF's longevity stems from its ideological clarity and history of struggle, not from the size of its donors' bank accounts. He warned that reducing political leadership to financial muscle risks alienating the party's grassroots supporters and betraying the liberation values upon which it was founded."Zanu-PF defeated a wealthier imperialist state and the MDC's regime-change machinations through ideological precision and moral standing, not just big campaign coffers," he said.As Zanu-PF approaches its 62nd anniversary next month - a milestone that coincides with the nation's Heroes Day and Defence Forces commemorations - Mahomva urged the party to reflect on its revolutionary origins and not allow itself to be swayed by opportunistic elites."For some of us, Zanu-PF is our hope for the future and as such Zanu-PF must be protected from being engulfed by capital which supports private interests and no solid, tried and tested interests to jealously guard public revolutionary interests," he warned.The message is clear: while financial support remains welcome, Zanu-PF must not sell its soul to the highest bidder. Its future, Mahomva argued, lies in remaining loyal to the people, not to those with the deepest pockets.