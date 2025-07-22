Chinese company loses labour case

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jian Shan Civil Explosives, a Chinese-owned company based in Chinhoyi, has lost a labour dispute and has been ordered by the courts to pay former employees after being found guilty of unfair dismissal and underpayment.The ruling follows complaints lodged by the Zimbabwe Chemical, Plastic and Allied Workers Union (ZCPAWU), whose legal representative, Tinavoishe Observare Takura, revealed that the company issued contracts with vague terms to its employees. When the workers sought clarification before signing, Jian Shan abruptly terminated the contracts of 11 employees."These workers were unfairly dismissed and subjected to unfair labour practices, including being paid below the mandated minimum wages," Takura said.The affected workers are Munashe Murisa, Luke Kumunga, Nyarai Rusike, Kudzai Chiteya, Malvin Dzanwa, George Mushinyi, Irvine Chimbadzo, Confidence Nemakonde, Killford Gorosviba, Kelvin Mwanza, and Matirasa Machingura.Following the complaint to the National Employment Council for Chemicals, an award was granted in favour of the workers. The award was then registered at the Chinhoyi Magistrate's Court.Despite this, Jian Shan filed a late review application at the Harare Labour Court, which was dismissed. The company also appealed the award registration at the Chinhoyi High Court but failed to serve the workers with the necessary papers, leading to the dismissal of the appeal on procedural grounds.A writ of execution to enforce the ruling was issued on July 16, 2025. Jian Shan owes the former employees a total of US$24,324.23.To recover the owed amount, company property was attached, including a Foton truck, two metal containers, a Chang Ving engine, a heavy-duty generator, a forklift, a 5,000-litre Jojo tank, and a heavy-duty drill.This case highlights ongoing concerns about labour practices in Zimbabwe's mining and industrial sectors and serves as a reminder of workers' rights to fair treatment and wages.