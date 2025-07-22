Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Magistrate in soup for removing activist from remand

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Magistrate Evia Matura is under legal scrutiny after she unlawfully released Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist and legislator Obert Manduna from custody, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) revealed in a statement on Monday.

Matura appeared in court on July 19 and was granted bail set at US$200. The court imposed strict conditions, including a ban on interfering with witnesses, a restriction to reside at a specified address, prohibition from visiting Tredgold Magistrates' Court, and a requirement to report fortnightly to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices.

The 47-year-old magistrate, employed by the Judicial Service Commission at Bulawayo's Tredgold Magistrates' Court, faces a charge of criminal abuse of duty under section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

According to the State, on July 2, 2025, Matura unlawfully remanded Manduna, who was then incarcerated at Khami Remand Prisons, out of custody in case CRB ACC 17/2025. This was despite her earlier decision on June 25, 2025, to deny Manduna bail in the same matter.

ZACC's statement notes that Matura took the action without hearing a new bail application based on changed circumstances, and no bail receipt or High Court order authorising Manduna's release was presented.

The prosecution alleges that Matura's conduct demonstrated favouritism towards Manduna, resulting in his unauthorized release. The case remains ongoing as the judiciary and prosecuting authorities continue their investigations.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Top Zimbabwean banker loses mansion in divorce battle

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Charamba attacks into Zanu-PF affiliates

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Khupe demands transparency in Mpilo Nursing school admissions

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Heroes' welcome for Africa's second-best Rugby team

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa late-night send-off explained

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe govt to establish drug control agency

26 mins ago | 5 Views

Zesa to install cameras on transformers

27 mins ago | 4 Views

Referees undermining Dynamos' survival bid?

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Woman hires people to assault ex-husband, the taxi driver killed

30 mins ago | 48 Views

MP loses cash, property at shopping centre

30 mins ago | 47 Views

Chinese company loses labour case

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for regional coal, steel union

33 mins ago | 5 Views

Funding gap leaves 1,6m at risk of humanitarian shocks

35 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF warned against donating the party to wealthy elites

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Irish Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for political engagements

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, Leaves behind a monumental musical legacy

14 hrs ago | 228 Views

High Court slashes harsh 15-year jail term for cannabis dealer

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Bulawayo's burials surge

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Esidakeni farm dispute spills to Supreme Court

16 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over SADC chairmanship to Madagascar

16 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe army commander loses court battle

16 hrs ago | 913 Views

Fake goods uncovered in Harare tuck shops

16 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on unregistered schools

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Harare to stop issuing new housing stands

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa action undermines parliamentary independence

16 hrs ago | 203 Views

JSC probe Senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

16 hrs ago | 401 Views

Police bust cattle rustlers, applaud community vigilance

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

17 hrs ago | 34 Views

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

17 hrs ago | 24 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

18 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

18 hrs ago | 137 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

18 hrs ago | 533 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

20 hrs ago | 725 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

20 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

20 hrs ago | 282 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

20 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

20 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

20 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

21 hrs ago | 123 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

21 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

21 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

23 hrs ago | 285 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

23 hrs ago | 371 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

23 hrs ago | 806 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

24 hrs ago | 348 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

24 hrs ago | 1020 Views