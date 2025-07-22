Magistrate in soup for removing activist from remand

News / National

by Staff reporter

Magistrate Evia Matura is under legal scrutiny after she unlawfully released Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist and legislator Obert Manduna from custody, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) revealed in a statement on Monday.Matura appeared in court on July 19 and was granted bail set at US$200. The court imposed strict conditions, including a ban on interfering with witnesses, a restriction to reside at a specified address, prohibition from visiting Tredgold Magistrates' Court, and a requirement to report fortnightly to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices.The 47-year-old magistrate, employed by the Judicial Service Commission at Bulawayo's Tredgold Magistrates' Court, faces a charge of criminal abuse of duty under section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.According to the State, on July 2, 2025, Matura unlawfully remanded Manduna, who was then incarcerated at Khami Remand Prisons, out of custody in case CRB ACC 17/2025. This was despite her earlier decision on June 25, 2025, to deny Manduna bail in the same matter.ZACC's statement notes that Matura took the action without hearing a new bail application based on changed circumstances, and no bail receipt or High Court order authorising Manduna's release was presented.The prosecution alleges that Matura's conduct demonstrated favouritism towards Manduna, resulting in his unauthorized release. The case remains ongoing as the judiciary and prosecuting authorities continue their investigations.