MP loses cash, property at shopping centre

by Staff reporter

Nomvula Mguni, the Bulawayo Metropolitan Member of Parliament, has fallen victim to theft after thieves broke into her car and stole US$600 along with several personal belongings at a popular stopover on the Harare-Bulawayo highway.The 62-year-old MP had parked her Honda Fit at the Rera Leisure Centre near Snake World at around 3pm while stopping for refreshments. Mguni left her handbag inside the locked vehicle, securing it with a remote control locking system.After enjoying her meal, she proceeded to a nearby hotel where she discovered the theft. Among the items stolen were the cash, a laptop, her handbag, a power bank, a purse containing bank cards, her national identity card, and her Parliament of Zimbabwe identity card.Efforts to reach National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi for comment were unsuccessful.The theft has been formally reported at the Zimbabwe Republic Police Whitehouse Post under case number RRB 6499339 as investigations continue.