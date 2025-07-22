Woman hires people to assault ex-husband, the taxi driver killed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman from Chegutu, Sekai Apinzi (41), and her lodger Munyaradzi Munyaradzi (24), have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of taxi driver Alec Sinoia, whose body was discovered three weeks ago in the Kaguvi area of the town.Sinoia, Apinzi's ex-husband, was reportedly embroiled in a protracted dispute with her over the ownership of a house and two vehicles following their divorce. Police say the feud escalated to deadly proportions after Apinzi allegedly orchestrated an attack on the taxi driver.According to police investigations, Apinzi enlisted the help of her lodger Munyaradzi and instructed him to seriously injure Sinoia, intending that he would be left disabled and confined to a wheelchair. Munyaradzi is alleged to have hired another accomplice, only identified as "Jefu," to carry out the assault.However, the plan spiralled fatally out of control. Instead of merely injuring Sinoia, Jefu reportedly killed him in cold blood. Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed that Apinzi later confessed to detectives that she had conspired with Munyaradzi and Jefu to inflict serious harm on her ex-husband.The taxi driver's body bore multiple injuries, indicating a violent struggle before death. Police reports revealed Sinoia sustained a wound on the left thigh, two deep gashes on the left leg, a stab wound on the left buttock, a deep cut on the right lower limb, and a laceration on the top of his left ear.His Honda Fit vehicle, which he used as a taxi and bore registration number AEP 5524, was found 181 metres away from his body. The car's windows had been shattered, and all four tyres were pierced with a sharp object. Investigators also discovered struggle marks on Sinoia's body and blood stains trailing 90 metres from the vehicle, suggesting he tried to escape or was dragged before succumbing to his injuries.Apinzi and Munyaradzi are now in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the hunt is still on for Jefu, who remains at large.Police have urged members of the public with any information regarding Jefu's whereabouts to come forward as they continue to piece together the circumstances leading to the shocking murder that has rocked the Chegutu community.