Referees undermining Dynamos' survival bid?

by Staff reporter
Under-fire Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka has hinted at a possible conspiracy by match officials to sink the struggling Harare giants deeper into relegation danger, following a string of contentious decisions he believes have cost his side critical points.

Chaminuka, who took over from Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe two months ago, has overseen a marginal improvement in performance, but results have continued to elude the Glamour Boys. Dynamos remain second from bottom on the Premier Soccer League log with 15 points from 21 matches — a perilous position for one of Zimbabwe's most decorated football clubs.

Tensions boiled over after Dynamos' narrow 1-0 loss to Simba Bhora last Saturday, with Chaminuka publicly questioning the integrity of referees. The match was settled in the 87th minute by former Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike, but Chaminuka insists the goal should never have stood — arguing Makunike should have been sent off long before scoring.

"He kept kicking out at my players five, six times. That was a straight red. But nothing happened," Chaminuka lamented.

Frustrated, the coach claimed officiating in recent matches has consistently worked against his team, undermining efforts on the training ground.

"It's now very difficult to coach these players because we are playing against the referees, not just the opposition," he said. "You spend the whole week planning, coaching, fine-tuning tactics, and on match day, it's all undone — not by your opponent, but by the man with the whistle."

Chaminuka alleged that questionable refereeing had cost his side in previous fixtures as well, including defeats to Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, both of which featured controversial penalties awarded against his team.

"Maybe there is a conspiracy against us. If you speak out, you get sanctioned. But how are we supposed to remain silent when these things keep happening?"

While the coach admitted Dynamos have their own tactical and technical shortcomings, he insisted they should be allowed to win or lose on merit, not through biased officiating.

"We lost to TelOne in a fair contest. They outplayed us and we wasted chances — that we can accept. But it's hard when referees tilt the game."

As pressure mounts, Chaminuka's remarks reflect the growing desperation within the Dynamos camp. Once giants of Zimbabwean football, DeMbare are now battling for topflight survival.

They face another crucial test tomorrow when they host fellow strugglers Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium — a match that could define their trajectory for the remainder of the season.

"With the way things are, every game is a mountain. But we have to start climbing," said Chaminuka, as his team stares down the threat of relegation for the first time in decades.

Source - H-Metro
