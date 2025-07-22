Latest News Editor's Choice


Zesa to install cameras on transformers

by Staff reporter
4 secs ago | Views
ZESA Holdings has launched a nationwide anti-vandalism initiative that will see the installation of surveillance cameras, alarms, and sensors on electricity transformers in a bid to curb the rampant destruction of power infrastructure and reduce financial losses.

The announcement was made by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday. He said the initiative is being rolled out through ZESA's subsidiary, Powertel, and will introduce real-time monitoring systems to detect and prevent intrusions.

Dr Muswere said the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is leading the programme, which is targeting 47,000 transformers across the country. So far, installation has been successfully completed at 108 monitoring sites. He added that ZETDC will soon provide a framework that enables public participation in safeguarding the national electricity grid.

Vandalism of electricity infrastructure has cost ZESA millions of dollars over the years, prompting the Government to introduce harsher penalties for perpetrators. The introduction of the surveillance technology marks a new phase in efforts to deter criminals and ensure a more stable power supply.

In addition to anti-vandalism measures, Dr Muswere also gave an update on energy infrastructure projects being overseen by Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo as part of the Day 50 review of the second 100-day cycle of 2025. He said work was progressing well on several thermal and solar power plants aimed at increasing electricity generation capacity. These include projects in Hwange, Buhera, Beitbridge, and Chegutu districts.

Dr Muswere further outlined developments within his own Ministry, which include the near-completion of two major documentary series. The productions, each with 25 episodes, explore Zimbabwe's development under the National Development Strategy 1 and the legacy of the Munhumutapa Empire. The episodes feature expert interviews, archival footage, and citizen stories, with 80 percent of post-production work reportedly finished.

The Minister also noted significant progress in broadcasting and communication infrastructure. He said the Garahwa Community Radio Transmitter and Uninterrupted Power Supply Integration Project in Chipinge, Manicaland Province, has been completed and is now fully operational. Meanwhile, work is underway to upgrade Radio Zimbabwe's FM transmitter in Plumtree, with completion expected by the end of the current cycle.

In Bulawayo, the establishment of a Heritage-Based Educational Radio Channel has reached 95 percent completion, with all major equipment installed and studio acoustic treatment finalised. In addition, the modernisation of Montrose Studios has been completed and is awaiting commissioning by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Dr Muswere said all these developments reflect the Government's commitment to improving public services, safeguarding infrastructure, and preserving Zimbabwe's cultural and historical legacy through modern communication platforms.

Source - The Herald

