Zimbabwe govt to establish drug control agency

News / National

The Government has approved the National Drug and Substance Abuse Control and Enforcement Agency Bill, a landmark development that will establish a specialised body to spearhead the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse in Zimbabwe.The Bill, approved by Cabinet this week, paves the way for the creation of a dedicated agency that will coordinate both enforcement and rehabilitation efforts as drug use continues to ravage communities, particularly among youth.Speaking during Tuesday's post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Bill reflects government's firm stance against the drug crisis, balancing tough enforcement with social support mechanisms."The primary purpose of the Bill is to establish a specialised National Drug and Substance Abuse Control and Enforcement Agency, tasked with enforcing laws related to drug trafficking and substance abuse," Dr Muswere said.He said the new law was a direct response to the growing challenge posed by organised drug networks operating with international reach, which have contributed to a surge in drug addiction among young Zimbabweans.The agency will comprise two main divisions: a social services division to facilitate access to rehabilitation programmes and vocational training, and an enforcement division that will lead operations against drug syndicates and ensure adherence to drug laws.Dr Muswere also noted that the Bill modernises the definition of dangerous drugs, expanding its scope to include a broader array of harmful substances. This is expected to strengthen the legal framework governing drug control in the country.The agency will operate under the guidance of the multi-sectoral national plan launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which enlists the support of traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, civil society, and healthcare professionals."The media, too, has a critical role to play by raising awareness, countering the glamorisation of drug use and highlighting success stories," Dr Muswere added.Also speaking at the briefing, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the approval of the Bill signals a new phase in Zimbabwe's anti-drug campaign, backed by substantial financial and political commitment."The introduction of this Bill is evidence of intensified efforts and the seriousness that the President attaches to this menace. About US$3.1 million was raised during last week's high-level dialogue chaired by His Excellency," said Minister Kazembe.He noted that the new agency will complement the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)'s Drugs and Narcotics Division, which has already recorded thousands of arrests and convictions in recent months.Kazembe stressed that while enforcement is crucial, prevention and community engagement must remain central pillars in the national strategy.With this new development, Zimbabwe joins a growing number of African countries setting up specialised institutions to combat the scourge of drugs. The agency will serve as a national hub for coordinating all anti-drug initiatives and interventions.