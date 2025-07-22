Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa late-night send-off explained

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
A long-observed but rarely explained tradition of Zimbabwe's presidency - the ceremonial send-off and reception of the Head of State at the airport - has come under the spotlight once again, this time with presidential spokesperson George Charamba offering detailed insight into its constitutional and symbolic significance.

The explanation follows renewed debate after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was seen at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport late at night, welcoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa back from his diplomatic tour of Equatorial Guinea, Japan, and Algeria.

The custom, familiar to Zimbabweans through decades of images showing ministers and vice presidents lining up to receive the President, was often viewed as a form of political theatre - a show of loyalty and power rather than a procedural necessity.

Charamba, responding on X (formerly Twitter), clarified that the practice is not mere pomp but a constitutional requirement tied to the transfer of executive power.

"It is protocol for an Acting President to be physically present at the point of exit when the President leaves the country and again at the point of entry upon his return," said Charamba.

"This is because the Head of State hands over instruments of power to the designated Acting President at departure and receives them back upon arrival. This handover and return are symbolised in the physical meeting and handshake at the airport, usually accompanied by military salutes from the Defence Forces."

Charamba further noted that, without the designated Acting President present at the port of departure, the sitting President may not legally leave the country.

"Once the incumbent is airborne, the Acting President assumes power — recognised even by the Defence Forces through an official salute. Upon the President's return, the reverse takes place."

This explanation sheds new light on a ritual many Zimbabweans had long accepted as an unexplained norm, often critiqued as outdated and costly. The practice, it turns out, is rooted in protocol inherited from the British colonial system — a tradition also maintained by other former British colonies such as Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania.

Reports from the 1990s reinforce the historical consistency of the tradition. In one oft-repeated anecdote, the late Zanu-PF stalwart and legal scholar Eddison Zvobgo reportedly refused to get out of bed on a freezing winter morning to receive then-President Robert Mugabe at the Harare International Airport after one of his frequent foreign trips. Though Zvobgo was never Mugabe's deputy, senior ministers were routinely expected to attend such late-night returns.

Despite its longevity, the tradition has come under increasing scrutiny, with critics arguing that it is an unnecessary relic in a modern republic, especially when such ceremonies take place in the early hours, incurring logistical and security costs.

While many Zimbabweans had speculated about its purpose, Charamba's statement offers rare clarity. Still, questions remain about its relevance in a democratic system struggling with economic challenges, and whether it is time to reform or discard such colonial vestiges altogether.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt to establish drug control agency

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zesa to install cameras on transformers

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Referees undermining Dynamos' survival bid?

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Woman hires people to assault ex-husband, the taxi driver killed

10 mins ago | 11 Views

MP loses cash, property at shopping centre

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Magistrate in soup for removing activist from remand

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Chinese company loses labour case

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for regional coal, steel union

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Funding gap leaves 1,6m at risk of humanitarian shocks

16 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF warned against donating the party to wealthy elites

11 hrs ago | 620 Views

Irish Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for political engagements

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, Leaves behind a monumental musical legacy

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

High Court slashes harsh 15-year jail term for cannabis dealer

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bulawayo's burials surge

15 hrs ago | 477 Views

Esidakeni farm dispute spills to Supreme Court

15 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over SADC chairmanship to Madagascar

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zimbabwe army commander loses court battle

15 hrs ago | 891 Views

Fake goods uncovered in Harare tuck shops

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on unregistered schools

15 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare to stop issuing new housing stands

15 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa action undermines parliamentary independence

16 hrs ago | 197 Views

JSC probe Senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

16 hrs ago | 389 Views

Police bust cattle rustlers, applaud community vigilance

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

16 hrs ago | 34 Views

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

17 hrs ago | 24 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

17 hrs ago | 406 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

18 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

18 hrs ago | 135 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

20 hrs ago | 715 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

20 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

20 hrs ago | 277 Views

Silent Killer snubs Durban event

20 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe Sables expected in Harare this evening

20 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cowdray Park residents drowning in sewage

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

ZimStat begins 18-day household listing exercise

20 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in LPG consumption

20 hrs ago | 121 Views

Police bust robbery, rape syndicates

20 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ezra Chadzamira's driver faces outstanding police case

20 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF revives push for Mnangagwa term extension

20 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zambia signs $1.1 billion deal with Chinese firm

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

ZIFA unveils new warriors jersey

23 hrs ago | 368 Views

Opposition scared of Tagwirei

23 hrs ago | 804 Views

Judge proposes lawful use for seized mbanje

23 hrs ago | 346 Views

Tagwirei's political ambitions up in smoke barred from Zanu-PF CC

24 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Dynamos will survive relegation'

24 hrs ago | 297 Views

Armed robbers raid Harare CBD Bar, steal cash safe

24 hrs ago | 687 Views

Couple locks son in room for 3 years, starving and abusing him

24 hrs ago | 741 Views

Chiwenga distances self from 'fraudulent' Bulawayo event

24 hrs ago | 447 Views