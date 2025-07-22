Heroes' welcome for Africa's second-best Rugby team

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jubilant scenes erupted at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday evening as hundreds of ecstatic rugby fans turned out to welcome the Zimbabwe national rugby team, the Sables, following their historic triumph at the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda.Zimbabwe has the second best Rugby team in Africa, behind only South Africa.The Sables clinched the coveted title on Saturday, earning themselves a place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia — their first appearance at the global tournament since 1991. The victory ended a 34-year absence and marked a major milestone for Zimbabwean rugby.The atmosphere at the airport was electric, with fans waving flags, singing, and cheering as the triumphant team emerged with the Africa Cup trophy. Among the dignitaries present to receive the team was Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Emily Jesaya, who praised the players for putting Zimbabwe back on the world rugby map.Zimbabwe dominated the Rugby Africa Cup tournament, going unbeaten throughout and pulling off a major upset by denying Namibia a World Cup slot — a team that had qualified for every tournament since 1998.Speaking to the media shortly after arrival, head coach Piet Benade praised his squad and technical team for their unity and belief throughout the campaign."It feels amazing. I think it's a testament to my assistants, the boys, and all the support we had behind the scenes," said Benade."You can come in with a vision, but if people don't buy in, nothing happens. So I thank everybody — my support staff, the players, and most of all, their families who supported them throughout this journey."Benade, who took over as head coach in March last year, remains unbeaten since assuming the role. His leadership has brought renewed energy to the team and raised hopes for a strong showing at the 2027 World Cup.Looking ahead, the coach acknowledged the enormity of the task awaiting them on the world stage."It's a challenge to take on. We'll be facing some of the world's best, and we're excited about that. It might be difficult at the start — we can't expect things to just continue as they are — but we are ready to work."The victory has sparked a wave of national pride, with fans and rugby officials alike hopeful that this success marks the beginning of a new era for Zimbabwean rugby.