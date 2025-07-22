Khupe demands transparency in Mpilo Nursing school admissions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo proportional representation legislator Thokozani Khupe has raised alarm over what she described as a lack of transparency and fairness in the selection of students at Mpilo School of Nursing, calling for urgent government intervention to ensure accountability.Speaking in the National Assembly last week, Khupe said there were growing concerns that many academically qualified applicants were being excluded from the selection process without explanation, with some not even being called for interviews."This raises serious concerns about the selection process," Khupe said, urging the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure that the admissions are inclusive and uphold regional balance."As a public institution, Mpilo School of Nursing should prioritise students from Bulawayo and surrounding areas," she said.Khupe further requested that the Minister of Health and Child Care present a detailed ministerial statement outlining the total number of applicants, the gender breakdown, and the criteria used to shortlist candidates."We need clarity on the selection process and whether regional balance was considered. Students who feel unfairly excluded from this opportunity deserve answers," she added.In response, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised and assured that the minister would be instructed to issue a national statement addressing the issue."We will proceed to ask the Minister of Health to present a ministerial statement accordingly, and it should be national," Mudenda said.Khupe also noted that the controversy surrounding the admissions has stirred anxiety among students and community members in Bulawayo, who are eagerly awaiting clarity on how the selection process was conducted.Her intervention has brought renewed attention to long-standing grievances about regional marginalisation and lack of transparency in access to public training institutions, particularly in Matabeleland.