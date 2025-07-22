Charamba attacks into Zanu-PF affiliates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has slammed Zanu-PF's affiliates, particularly the pro-party digital group Varakashi4ED, accusing them of fostering indiscipline, fueling factionalism, and undermining the party's ideological foundations.Charamba, who also serves as Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, made the remarks in a scathing statement this week, expressing deep concern over what he termed "growing indiscipline" within affiliate structures aligned with the ruling party."I was wistful about creating affiliates out of an affiliate," Charamba said, lamenting what he described as "loose management and fissiparous messaging" in the once-disciplined Varakashi4ED group. He said the current structure has allowed for a proliferation of unsanctioned voices that confuse Zanu-PF's messaging and unity.The Varakashi4ED was instrumental in mobilising online support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the 2023 general election. However, according to Charamba, the digital group has deviated from its original mandate and become a platform for infighting, personal ambition, and the promotion of individual agendas.His remarks come amid growing reports that several Zanu-PF affiliate groups have become factional battlegrounds, allegedly used by party members to campaign for preferred successors to Mnangagwa ahead of the 2028 elections. These platforms, critics say, are now being weaponised to curry favour with powerful factions instead of promoting the party's collective vision.Charamba specifically criticised the elevation of junior party members by affiliate platforms, arguing that all official communication must be led by the President."No subaltern pronounces policy or presents keynote addresses. Not even Vice-Presidents," he said, adding that loyalty to individual leaders other than Mnangagwa was eroding party cohesion. "There is quite some growing indiscipline in our messaging. That must stop forthwith."The presidential aide's statement follows mounting criticism of so-called zvigananda — a group of wealthy elites within the party accused of using their financial clout to influence internal processes and secure leadership positions. Many within Varakashi4ED are reportedly aligned with this group, further deepening suspicions about its agenda.Political analysts have interpreted Charamba's comments as a direct intervention in the ongoing power struggles gripping Zanu-PF.Political analyst Pardon Taodzera said the remarks reveal nervousness within the highest echelons of the party."When you have different groups pledging loyalty to different leaders, it's a recipe for instability," Taodzera noted.Legal expert and academic Aaron Hamauswa said the evolution of Varakashi4ED mirrors the complex internal dynamics within the party."What began as a disciplined party defender has now developed its own power centres and internal contests," he said.Varakashi4ED is one of several affiliate groups that sprang up in support of Mnangagwa's political campaigns, alongside others like Young Women4ED, Mahwindi4ED, Boys DzaMudhara, and Vapositori4ED. These formations, while initially intended to broaden support, are increasingly seen as adding to the confusion and internal wrangling within Zanu-PF.Charamba's comments came a day after party national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa also raised concern about wealthy businessmen attempting to buy influence in the party using their money — a development that further points to the internal pressure building around the issue of succession and factional loyalties.As Zanu-PF nears its elective congress in 2027 and the 2028 general elections, observers warn that unless the party reins in the growing influence of these affiliate groups, internal instability may deepen.