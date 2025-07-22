Mozambican man convicted of stealing five cattle in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Edson Mapani in Chipinge

A Mozambican national, Robate Eliassi, has been convicted of stealing five cattle by Chipinge magistrate Nixon Mangote. He was sentenced to twelve years in prison, with three years suspended, leaving him to serve an effective nine years.The court heard that on June 7, the complainant received a tip-off that the convict had visited his home area and stolen five cattle, which were then ferried to Mozambique.On June 15, the complainant, with the assistance of Mozambican police, managed to apprehend the convict. However, the stolen cattle had already been driven to the Sofala area in Mozambique.The Mozambican police handed the convict over to the Zimbabwean authorities.The value of the stolen livestock is estimated at US\$1,600, and no recoveries were made.