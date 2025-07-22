'Mutsvangwa of abusing Tagwirei for selfish political agenda

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman and ex-Norton independent legislator Themba Mliswa has accused party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa of pursuing a personal political agenda by launching public attacks on business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.Mliswa claims that Mutsvangwa is harbouring ambitions of leading Zanu-PF and is using the opportunity to discredit Tagwirei, whom he perceives as a rival, along with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga."Mutsvangwa harbours ambitions of being Zanu-PF leader and sees both VP Chiwenga and Tagwirei as stumbling blocks to the realisation of that dream," said Mliswa. "The spirited press conferences against Tagwirei are an opportune moment for him to decimate the figure of one of his supposed opponents."Mutsvangwa has in recent months taken aim at Tagwirei, a businessman widely seen as influential within the ruling elite, accusing him of monopolistic economic practices and excessive influence over state institutions. His comments have sparked debate within the party and beyond, with critics questioning his motives and timing.Mliswa's remarks add weight to growing speculation about internal power struggles within Zanu-PF as the party approaches a crucial phase leading up to its elective congress in 2027 and the general elections in 2028. Observers say the attacks on Tagwirei may reflect deeper factional tensions within the ruling party.Zanu-PF has not officially responded to Mliswa's statements, but party insiders continue to express concern about public spats that could expose internal divisions.