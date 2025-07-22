Dynamos fined only US$5,000 for abandoning match

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos Football Club has been fined US$5,000 by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) following the controversial abandonment of their league encounter against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on June 22, 2025.The match was called off in the 74th minute after Dynamos players walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded to FC Platinum. The dramatic withdrawal brought the match to a premature end, prompting an investigation and disciplinary action from the league's authorities.In a statement released this week, the PSL confirmed that Dynamos had been found guilty of causing the abandonment of the match."Dynamos FC were found guilty of causing the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum played at Mandava Stadium on 22 June 2025. Consequently, the club has been fined a sum of US$5,000," the statement read.As a result of the forfeiture, FC Platinum have been awarded the full set of three points and a 3-0 scoreline from the disrupted fixture, in accordance with PSL regulations.The league also imposed sanctions on Dynamos head coach Saul Chaminuka, accusing him of inciting the walk-off by instructing players to leave the field. Chaminuka has been fined US$4,000 and handed a two-match ban from the technical bench."Dynamos FC Head Coach, Saul Chaminuka was also held responsible for his conduct during the match. He has been fined US$4,000 and banned from occupying the technical bench for the club's next two matches," the PSL said.The league further issued a stern warning to all teams, urging clubs, players, and officials to adhere to league rules and maintain professionalism in all future matches.The decision has sparked debate among football fans, with some defending Dynamos' protest while others have called for stricter enforcement of discipline to uphold the integrity of the game.