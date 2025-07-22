Zimbabwe stockpiles quelea bird chemical, aircraft tech

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government says it is prepared to deploy aircraft to combat the spread of quelea birds as part of urgent efforts to safeguard the country's winter wheat crop, which has now entered its critical reproductive phase.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said heightened surveillance and control measures were already underway following sightings of quelea bird roosting sites in several parts of the country."Roosting sites are beginning to manifest and, over the weekend, we had sightings in Matabeleland North's Mary Ellen area, as well as in Plumtree," Prof Jiri said in an update issued this week.The quelea bird, often described as Africa's most destructive avian pest, poses a serious threat to grain crops, particularly wheat. The government has responded with intensified eradication campaigns, with more than 6,000 birds controlled in Goromonzi and over 40,000 neutralised in Chiredzi in recent days."This calls for us to expedite and increase surveillance and control," said Jiri, stressing that more aggressive measures would be deployed if necessary.He outlined Zimbabwe's preparedness to face the avian threat, highlighting that government had mobilised substantial resources for the campaign. These include 45 mist blowers, four vehicle-mounted sprayers, nine drones and a nationwide network of agriculture extension officers."Our extension officers were recently equipped with vehicles by President Mnangagwa. It's all systems go in terms of quelea control. We are ready and do not want to lose any of our wheat grain," Prof Jiri said."If necessary, aircraft will be deployed to ensure we reach quelea roosting sites as quickly as possible."The mobilisation comes at a critical moment for the agricultural sector. Zimbabwe is on course for a record winter wheat harvest, having surpassed its 120,000-hectare planting target for the 2025 season. As of mid-June, over 122,142 hectares of wheat had been planted, setting the stage for what authorities hope will be a bumper crop.The government has also encouraged farmers and local communities to report any sightings of the migratory birds so that swift action can be taken.With wheat now maturing in fields across the country, officials say decisive action in the coming weeks will be key to ensuring food security and protecting national grain reserves from the destructive pest.