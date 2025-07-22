Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's emergency response under scrutiny after deadly Manyame crash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's road accident preparedness has come under intense scrutiny following a horrific crash on Tuesday that claimed 17 lives at Manyame River Bridge along the busy Seke Road.

The fatal collision involved a South Africa-registered haulage truck and a Chitungwiza-bound commuter omnibus. According to witnesses, the truck swerved to avoid a Honda Fit, veered into oncoming traffic, and ploughed into a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 17 passengers.

The impact crushed the smaller vehicle beneath the truck, leaving it barely recognisable. Two pedestrians walking on the road island were also struck and killed instantly.

Emergency response teams worked for hours to retrieve bodies from the mangled wreckage as anguished cries could reportedly be heard from trapped passengers before rescue crews arrived. The accident scene triggered widespread traffic delays, with the highway shut down for several hours.

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president Tafadzwa Goliati expressed deep concern over the country's lack of preparedness to respond to such emergencies.

"What happened this morning was an unfortunate and painful event because it shows that we are not prepared for such accidents," Goliati said. "It is sad that the victims could be heard crying for help while trapped in the wreckage. The general public tried to assist them with no success."

He urged authorities to increase highway safety patrols and improve enforcement of vehicle safety standards.

"There are reports that a mechanical part may have come off before the accident, which raises serious questions about vehicle roadworthiness," Goliati added.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details of the tragedy, stating that the truck lost control before colliding with the kombi.

"The truck hit two pedestrians who died on the spot before colliding head-on with the Nissan Caravan. The truck then dragged the kombi off the road and overturned, landing on top of it and trapping the vehicle," Nyathi said.

Fifteen people, including the kombi driver, died on the spot. Four others — three from the kombi and one from the truck — sustained injuries and were rushed to Chitungwiza Hospital. The deceased include 10 females and seven males. Their bodies were taken to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Chitungwiza mayor Councillor Rosaria Mangoma, who visited the crash site, described the scene as harrowing.

"It was one of the most disturbing and traumatic scenes our community has witnessed. What I saw was truly heartbreaking," she said. "We appeal to the government to declare this tragedy a state of national disaster, to unlock resources to support the affected families."

Mangoma noted that this was the fourth serious accident along Seke Road in recent months and urged motorists to exercise greater caution.

"As we mourn these lives, we must acknowledge that no journey is worth a life," she said.

The crash adds to Zimbabwe's growing road toll in 2025. Earlier this year, a separate crash in Beitbridge claimed 24 lives, and over the Easter and Independence holidays, 384 accidents were recorded, resulting in 24 deaths.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Munesu Munodawafa urged drivers to keep unroadworthy vehicles off the roads.

"Lives continue to be lost needlessly. From initial indications, vehicle defects may have played a role, though investigations are ongoing. Regardless, this accident could possibly have been avoided with more cautious driving," he said.

Authorities say investigations into the exact cause of the crash are still underway.

Source - Newsday

