Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for Philisani Nyathi, a till operator at N. Richards Group, who is accused of stealing US$12,000 from the company on July 15, 2025.Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged the business community to implement secure cash handling systems to reduce the risk of internal theft."We have received a report concerning an employee at N. Richards who stole US$12,000 from the company. We are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating Nyathi," said Inspector Dhewa.He further advised, "Businesses should avoid entrusting large amounts of money to till operators. Instead, such funds should be promptly deposited into banks for safekeeping."According to sources familiar with the matter, Nyathi had been carrying out his normal sales duties when he suddenly left the shop at around 2PM, claiming he was going to get change from a nearby branch. Hours passed without his return, prompting security to raise the alarm. Efforts to reach him were unsuccessful, as his phone was unreachable.A review of the day's transactions later revealed that Nyathi had sold cement worth US$12,000 but failed to account for the funds.N. Richards Group has since issued a high-priority alert for Nyathi's arrest and is offering a US$2,000 reward to anyone who provides credible information leading to his capture.Anyone with information is urged to contact: +263 772 900 995 or +263 776 987 494 NRG Tip-Off Line (Toll-Free): 0808 06 88 Call Centre: 08512 011 111. Alternatively, reports can be made at the nearest police station. All information will be handled with strict confidentiality.