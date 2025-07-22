Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club are anxiously awaiting a medical report on captain Andrew Mbeba, who faces a race against time to be fit for Thursday's crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Triangle United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Mbeba, a defensive stalwart and team leader, was forced off the pitch with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during Bosso's weekend clash against Scottland. His absence threatens to disrupt Bosso's momentum as they continue their push for the championship.

Speaking at the club's weekly press conference on Wednesday, head coach Try Ncube confirmed that the full extent of the injury remains unclear.

"We are still waiting for a report from the doctor following the scans done and then we will know the full extent of the injury," said Ncube.

With Bosso deep in the title race, the timing of Mbeba's injury could not be more unfortunate. The experienced skipper has been a rock at the back and a calming influence in high-pressure situations.

"Mbeba will definitely be missed, but we have able replacements. We just hope the guys that will come in will step up because he is our leader," Ncube added.

Thursday's clash promises to be no walk in the park, as Triangle United come into the fixture determined to pull off an upset at the fortress of Emagumeni. Highlanders, meanwhile, will be hoping for a commanding performance to stay in touch with the league frontrunners.

Should Mbeba be ruled out, Bosso will be counting on their squad depth and resilience to see them through. But his leadership and composure will be sorely missed on the pitch if the injury proves serious.

Source - B-Metro
