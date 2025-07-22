200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Matabeleland South have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling 200 kilograms of dagga into Zimbabwe from South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Chiratidzo Dube, confirmed the arrest of 26-year-old Benjamin Mutezo from Bulawayo and 39-year-old Jelous Moyo from Beitbridge in connection with the case.The suspects were apprehended on July 20, 2025, at around 2:30 PM after detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Beitbridge received a tip-off about a Honda Fit vehicle believed to be transporting a large quantity of dagga. The contraband was reportedly being moved from the Forit area to a house in the Yellow Houses suburb of Beitbridge."Detectives waylaid the said Honda Fit, registration number AEY 1813, and intercepted it," said Insp Dube. "The second accused was driving the vehicle while the first accused was seated in the front passenger seat. A search was conducted, leading to the recovery of dagga packed in black and white plastics, stashed in carrier bags."Both suspects were immediately arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation.During questioning, Mutezo reportedly admitted to having purchased the dagga in South Africa for resale in Bulawayo. He said he had hired Moyo to assist in transporting the illegal substance to his uncle's house in Beitbridge, where part of the consignment had already been delivered.Police said the suspects then led detectives to the house, where an additional 100 kilograms of dagga were recovered, bringing the total weight of the seized contraband to approximately 200 kilograms.Insp Dube said investigations are ongoing and warned the public against engaging in drug trafficking and smuggling activities, which remain serious criminal offences under Zimbabwean law.