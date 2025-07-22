Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

News / National

by Staff reporter

The curtain is set to fall on a music journey as Zimbabwean icon Thomas Mapfumo, fondly known as "The Lion of Zimbabwe," prepares to retire from live performances. A farewell show slated for August 23rd in Birmingham, United Kingdom, will mark the official end of a groundbreaking career that has spanned more than five decades.Mapfumo, the undisputed pioneer of Chimurenga music, has been a powerful voice for social and political change, fusing traditional Shona rhythms with modern sounds to create a genre that became the soundtrack of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and post-independence era. His music gave voice to the oppressed and celebrated the cultural identity of the nation, earning him both admiration and controversy.Known affectionately as "Mukanya," Mapfumo's influence stretches far beyond Zimbabwe's borders. His lyrical defiance, often critical of political and social injustice, saw him exiled during Robert Mugabe's rule, but it also cemented his status as a cultural hero among Zimbabweans both at home and in the diaspora.As the Birmingham farewell concert draws near, tributes have poured in from fans, fellow musicians, and cultural commentators who describe Mapfumo's contribution as unmatched in shaping Zimbabwe's music and national consciousness. The show is expected to feature a stellar lineup of top Zimbabwean artists, all coming together to honour one of the country's greatest musical exports.Organisers say the event will be more than a concert - it will be a celebration of a lifetime dedicated to truth, resistance, and rhythm. From the revolutionary chants of Hokoyo to the soulful laments of Shumba, Mapfumo's catalogue has told the Zimbabwean story like no other.As he steps away from the stage, Mapfumo leaves behind a legacy that is both politically powerful and musically rich. Though he may no longer perform, his music - filled with wisdom, pride, and unflinching courage - will remain an eternal force.To Mukanya, the world says thank you - for the voice, the vision, and the unmatched contribution to African music and global consciousness.