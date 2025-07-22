Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Allies of local business magnate Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei have launched a spirited defence of the controversial tycoon, following sharp criticism from Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa. The group, operating under the banner "Friends of Dr Tagwirei" and posting from the handle @ElderTagwirei, issued a strongly worded statement on Wednesday morning pushing back against what they labelled divisive attacks.The statement sought to distance Tagwirei from any suggestion of political ambition or subversion, reaffirming his loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling party. "Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei has never, at any point, attacked His Excellency the President or any member of the ZANU-PF leadership either directly or through proxies," the group declared. "His record speaks for itself: unwavering support for the President, consistent backing of ZANU-PF candidates, and tireless efforts to empower citizens through national programmes."Tagwirei, a prominent businessman with interests in energy, agriculture, and mining, has long been regarded as a powerful figure behind the scenes in Zanu-PF circles. His proximity to President Mnangagwa has drawn both admiration and controversy, with critics accusing him of wielding undue influence and benefitting from state-linked contracts.Tensions within the ruling party have recently escalated, with Mutsvangwa openly attacking what he described as a cabal of "economic opportunists" and "power-hungry elites" allegedly positioning themselves for leadership roles ahead of the 2028 general elections. Although Mutsvangwa did not name Tagwirei directly in his most recent remarks, allies of the businessman have interpreted the comments as thinly veiled jabs.In their response, Friends of Dr Tagwirei appeared to hit back with equal force, accusing some party officials of using public platforms to stir division. "If there are individuals who deserve scrutiny and corrective action, it is those who engage in divisive press conferences, leak confidential information to opposition actors and journalists, and exploit platforms like 'Geza' to undermine the President, the party, and government cohesion," the statement read.The group also issued a broader call for discipline within Zanu-PF, while criticising the use of liberation war credentials as a tool for asserting political dominance. "Liberation credentials are honorable, but they are not a free pass to leadership. Many Zimbabweans have parents who fought in the war, yet they do not assert political claims based on history alone," they said.The growing feud reflects deepening factionalism within Zanu-PF as debates over President Mnangagwa's possible 2030 term extension and succession prospects begin to intensify. Tagwirei's camp urged party members to "rise above pettiness" and recommit to national unity and development.Analysts say the public nature of these exchanges signals a volatile period ahead of the party's elective congress in 2027, where leadership ambitions are expected to come to the fore.Neither Mutsvangwa nor Tagwirei has issued a direct statement in response to the latest developments.