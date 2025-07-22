Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has ruled out any possibility of government assistance for Zimbabwean citizens seeking medical care in South Africa, citing resource constraints and the need to prioritise domestic healthcare services.

Speaking during a recent parliamentary session, Ziyambi said it was not the responsibility of the Zimbabwean government to fund medical treatment for its citizens abroad unless the country had surplus resources.

"Those who went to South Africa did not go there for handouts," he said, responding to questions raised by lawmakers concerned about the welfare of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. "Our limited resources must first be used to develop and sustain healthcare systems within our own borders. Only after that, if there are excess funds, can we consider support for those abroad."

His comments come amid increasing reports of Zimbabwean nationals facing challenges in accessing healthcare services in South Africa, including xenophobic sentiments and administrative barriers. In recent months, several health facilities and civic organisations across South Africa have come under scrutiny for allegedly denying treatment to foreign nationals, fuelling tension and raising concerns over the treatment of migrants.

Ziyambi's remarks have drawn a mixed reaction, with critics accusing the government of turning its back on struggling citizens forced to seek treatment elsewhere due to chronic deficiencies in Zimbabwe's public health system. Others, however, backed the minister's stance, arguing that limited government funds should be directed toward reviving local hospitals and clinics, many of which are underfunded, poorly equipped, and grappling with drug shortages.

Zimbabwe's health sector continues to face major challenges, including a shortage of medical professionals, ageing infrastructure, and frequent strikes by healthcare workers over salaries and conditions. The country has, for years, seen a steady stream of patients—especially those needing specialist care—crossing the border into South Africa in search of better treatment options.

Minister Ziyambi maintained that while the government sympathises with citizens in the diaspora, national priorities must remain firmly rooted in rebuilding the local system. "We cannot abandon our hospitals here and chase after people who chose to go outside the country," he said.

The government has recently pledged to increase health spending and rehabilitate facilities through local and donor-funded initiatives, but progress remains slow.

More on: #Ziyambi, #Medical, #Fund

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

45 mins ago | 59 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

1 hr ago | 76 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo faces surge in street children

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Sipho Mazibuko arrested for demo against rape injustices

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's emergency response under scrutiny after deadly Manyame crash

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles quelea bird chemical, aircraft tech

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Dynamos fined only US$5,000 for abandoning match

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Mutsvangwa of abusing Tagwirei for selfish political agenda

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mozambican man convicted of stealing five cattle in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Top Zimbabwean banker loses mansion in divorce battle

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Charamba attacks into Zanu-PF affiliates

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Khupe demands transparency in Mpilo Nursing school admissions

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Heroes' welcome for Africa's second-best Rugby team

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa late-night send-off explained

6 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zimbabwe govt to establish drug control agency

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zesa to install cameras on transformers

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Referees undermining Dynamos' survival bid?

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Woman hires people to assault ex-husband, the taxi driver killed

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

MP loses cash, property at shopping centre

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

Magistrate in soup for removing activist from remand

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chinese company loses labour case

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for regional coal, steel union

7 hrs ago | 48 Views

Funding gap leaves 1,6m at risk of humanitarian shocks

7 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF warned against donating the party to wealthy elites

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

Irish Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for political engagements

20 hrs ago | 289 Views

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, Leaves behind a monumental musical legacy

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

High Court slashes harsh 15-year jail term for cannabis dealer

22 hrs ago | 620 Views

Bulawayo's burials surge

22 hrs ago | 546 Views

Esidakeni farm dispute spills to Supreme Court

22 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over SADC chairmanship to Madagascar

22 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe army commander loses court battle

22 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Fake goods uncovered in Harare tuck shops

22 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe govt cracks down on unregistered schools

22 hrs ago | 269 Views

Harare to stop issuing new housing stands

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa action undermines parliamentary independence

22 hrs ago | 270 Views

JSC probe Senior magistrate over leaked corruption audio

23 hrs ago | 458 Views

Police bust cattle rustlers, applaud community vigilance

23 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mashmar College Joins Forces with Veteran Artiste to Drive Environmental Action

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

John Gold, the Founder of BetPokies, is Expected to Be a Guest at the NEXT Valletta 2025 Conference

23 hrs ago | 26 Views

Sikhala book launch disruptor served with letter of demand

24 hrs ago | 483 Views

Tagwirei reacts to Mutsvangwa attacks

22 Jul 2025 at 15:29hrs | 1803 Views

Brendan Taylor set to face New Zealand after 3-year ban

22 Jul 2025 at 15:13hrs | 152 Views

17 die in Harare road accident

22 Jul 2025 at 15:10hrs | 587 Views

Wangu Mazodze faces mass resignations

22 Jul 2025 at 13:30hrs | 775 Views

Kadewere signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki

22 Jul 2025 at 13:30hrs | 149 Views

2 sales agents charged with fraud and money laundering

22 Jul 2025 at 13:29hrs | 356 Views