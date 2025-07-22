Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean national, Fore Brighton (33), has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment by the Musina Regional Court for unlawful possession of explosives.The conviction stems from an incident on 29 January 2024, when South African Police Services (SAPS) officers at the Beitbridge Port of Entry stopped and searched a cross-border bus. During the operation, they discovered a suspicious bag carrying items suspected to be explosives.Specialised units, including the Musina Bomb Disposal Unit and the Musina Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), were immediately called to the scene. A bomb technician confirmed that the recovered contents were indeed explosive materials. The haul included 94 detonator cartridges and 100 fuses.Following the discovery, Brighton was arrested on the spot and detained at Musina SAPS. A case docket was subsequently opened and transferred to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) unit based in Musina for further investigation.Despite making several attempts to secure bail, Brighton remained in custody throughout the legal process. After thorough investigations by the Hawks, he was found guilty and sentenced to a lengthy term of imprisonment.Limpopo Hawks Provincial Head, Major General (Advocate) Gopz Govender, welcomed the conviction and praised the work of law enforcement officers involved in the case. "This sentence sends a strong message that we will not tolerate the unlawful possession of explosives, especially in a climate where such materials pose a severe risk to public safety," said Major General Govender.He also issued a stern warning to others who may consider engaging in similar criminal activities: "Think twice. We will arrest you, we will ensure you face justice, and you will be sent to prison for a long time."Authorities believe the conviction serves as a critical deterrent in curbing cross-border crimes involving dangerous materials.