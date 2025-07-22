Fastjet inks Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

News / National

Fastjet Zimbabwe has announced the introduction of a new domestic route between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, with flights scheduled to commence on Friday, 08 August 2025.The award-winning airline will operate the new service four times a week - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday - using its reliable Embraer regional jet fleet, renowned for comfort and efficiency on short-haul routes.In a statement, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana said the new route reflects the airline's commitment to enhancing connectivity in the Matabeleland region and supporting the country's tourism growth strategy."The new Bulawayo to Victoria Falls flight strengthens our presence in Bulawayo and underscores our commitment to the development of the tourism region," said Ndawana. "Our four-times-a-week flights will offer more travel opportunities and support both leisure and corporate travel between the two cities, reaffirming our position as a key airline partner in connecting the Matabeleland region."Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Zimbabwe's Chief Commercial Officer, said the new route is a product of strategic industry collaboration and data-driven planning."This has been a long time coming," said Ruwuya. "We have been monitoring the development and traffic trends between the manufacturing city of Bulawayo and our tourism hub of Victoria Falls. The introduction of a scheduled service is a result of widespread consultative engagements and collaboration with key players in the industry."The new connection is expected to improve travel convenience for tourists visiting Victoria Falls while also serving business travelers commuting from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city and an important industrial centre.Fastjet Zimbabwe continues to expand its footprint with a focus on reliable service and regional connectivity, having earned several awards for service excellence in Southern Africa.