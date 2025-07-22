Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the devastating road traffic accident that claimed 17 lives in Chitungwiza a national disaster, enabling the Government to mobilise urgent assistance and support for the bereaved families.The announcement was made on Wednesday by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe during an emotional address to grieving relatives at a local funeral parlour.The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Hunyani Bridge along Seke Road, when a commuter omnibus carrying passengers collided head-on with a 30-tonne haulage truck, resulting in one of Zimbabwe's worst road carnages in recent years.Minister Garwe said the Government is working to ensure that all victims are honoured with dignity and that funeral logistics are being handled in full by the State."His Excellency President Mnangagwa has declared this a national disaster. The Government will fully support the affected families during this difficult time," he said.He also confirmed that a full investigation into the cause of the crash is already underway, and pledged that new measures would be implemented to prevent such tragedies from recurring.In the aftermath of the crash, the Government has made counselling and psychosocial support services available to the victims' families, and arrangements are in progress to facilitate funerals and burials.The horrific accident has sparked renewed national debate on road safety enforcement, driver conduct, and the need for urgent improvements to road infrastructure, especially on high-traffic urban routes.Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in fatal road accidents in recent months, prompting public calls for the tightening of laws governing public transport operations and vehicle roadworthiness.