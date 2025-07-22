Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago
MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has launched a scathing attack on controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, branding him one of the worst politicians to emerge in recent times and accusing him of trying - and failing - to buy influence within Zanu-PF through lavish donations.

Mwonzora made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday, as political campaigns heat up ahead of the Ward 6 by-election in Epworth, scheduled for August 2, where his party's candidate Alice Nyahunzvi is set to challenge Zanu-PF's Civilised Bushe.

Tagwirei, who recently joined Zanu-PF and was endorsed by Harare province chairman Godwills Masimirembwa for the party's Central Committee, has made a series of high-profile donations in Epworth. These include 15 solar-powered boreholes, two road graders, 3,000 family food hampers, and 100 primary school scholarships.

But Mwonzora dismissed the donations as political bribery masquerading as charity, arguing that Tagwirei is trying to use ill-gotten wealth to fast-track his political career.

"In Epworth, our fight is no longer just against the Zanu-PF candidate; it is against the tenderpreneurs, commonly known as zvigananda, who are using the by-election as a springboard to gain senior positions in Zanu-PF," Mwonzora said.

"They are flaunting ill-gotten wealth, churning out false charity. The people of Epworth and Zimbabwe cannot be bought by trinkets. We have said to the people of Epworth, eat their money and vote wisely."

Mwonzora ridiculed Tagwirei's failed attempts to secure a Central Committee seat in Zanu-PF, despite his financial backing, accusing him of lacking "political table manners."

"He is one of the most incompetent politicians I have ever seen. He tried to use money and cars to get into the Central Committee and failed. He will try to do the same in Epworth - and he will fail again," said the opposition leader.

Tagwirei, a prominent businessman with strong ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has reportedly faced resistance from senior Zanu-PF figures including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa. Insiders claim Tagwirei has offered top-of-the-range vehicles to politburo and central committee members in an alleged bid to curry favour.

Despite these efforts, his political rise within the ruling party has been stalled. Tagwirei is believed by some to be Mnangagwa's preferred successor - a position that has put him at odds with powerful factions aligned with Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa, who reportedly harbours presidential ambitions of his own.

As campaigning intensifies in Epworth, Zanu-PF is targeting 8,000 votes, but Mwonzora insists the people will reject attempts to sway them with money.

"Why was Tagwirei not doing all this before?" Mwonzora questioned. "His timing is suspect, and Zimbabweans can see through this facade."

The Epworth by-election has become a microcosm of deeper battles within Zimbabwe's political landscape - not only between parties, but also within Zanu-PF itself, where the fight for succession is quietly unfolding behind closed doors.

Source - newzimbabwe

