Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of illegally prospecting for minerals in the diamond-rich Chiyadzwa area, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has confirmed.Victor Maphosa was found guilty by the Mutare Magistrates' Court of violating the country's mining laws after he was caught engaging in unauthorized diamond panning activities on July 15, 2025, at around 9:00 AM.According to the court, Maphosa was spotted inside a Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) mining concession by a security guard. He was observed using a sack to sieve material believed to be diamond ore or "chubs." The guard swiftly apprehended him and handed him over to the police.The prosecution argued that Maphosa had no legal documentation or licence permitting him to be within the restricted diamond mining area or to engage in any mineral prospecting activity.Following his conviction, the court imposed the mandatory sentence of two years' imprisonment, reflecting the seriousness with which the state views illegal mining activities.In a statement, the NPAZ urged the public to respect Zimbabwe's mining laws and warned that illegal extraction of mineral resources would not be tolerated."Illegal mining is a serious crime and carries a mandatory penalty of two years," read the statement. "Let us protect our natural resources and uphold the law."Chiyadzwa, located in Manicaland Province, has long been a hotspot for illicit diamond panning, prompting authorities to increase patrols and tighten security around mining concessions. The government has repeatedly warned that anyone caught violating mining laws would face stiff penalties.