Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Health and Child Care permanent secretary Aspect Maunganidze has taken his family dispute to the High Court, challenging the will of his late father, Bradah Sylvester Maunganidze, who was once Tourism permanent secretary. At the centre of the legal battle is a contested property in Harare's Avonlea suburb, which Aspect claims was verbally donated to him as a wedding gift over two decades ago.The property in question, Stand 374 Greencroft Township 8 of Subdivisions A & B of Mabelreign, known as 11 Marden Crescent, is also listed in the late Maunganidze's will as having been bequeathed to two of his children - Langton Maunganidze and minor Letwina Chiedza Maunganidze - born out of an extramarital affair.Aspect, who is seeking sole control of the property, cited the executor of the estate, Canaan Dube, Langton Maunganidze, Jessy Machingauta (guardian of Letwina), the Master of the High Court, and the Registrar of Deeds as respondents in his legal challenge. Machingauta is the mother of Langton and Letwina and is being represented by Farai Mubangwa of Mubangwa and Partners.The matter was recently heard by High Court Judge Justice Fatima Maxwell, who reserved judgment.In his submissions, Aspect argued that the property was verbally given to him as a wedding present on April 20, 2000, by his father. He said he accepted the gift, moved into the house, and made significant improvements to the property over the years.He further contended that the property should not have been included in his father's last will and testament dated February 3, 2009, as it had already been donated to him years earlier. Aspect claimed that the purported bequest to Langton and Letwina was therefore invalid and should be overturned.Aspect asked the court to declare the will invalid "to the extent that it purports to deprive him of his rights and interest" in the said property and argued that it should be set aside in its entirety.However, lawyers for Langton and Letwina challenged the donation claim, stating that there is no legal documentation such as a Deed of Donation or registered transfer to support Aspect's claim. They pointed out that Aspect only raised the issue in 2022 - more than 20 years after the supposed donation - and argued that the delay undermined his credibility.They insisted the will was valid and that there was no legal basis to nullify it, arguing the donation never occurred in any legally recognised form.Justice Maxwell has reserved her ruling, with a decision expected to provide clarity on verbal donations and inheritance rights under Zimbabwean law.