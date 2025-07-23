Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBC loses eviction cases

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The High Court has dealt a major blow to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)'s attempts to evict its former employees from Hatley House flats in Harare, striking off its application for violating procedural rules by unlawfully consolidating separate lawsuits.

Justice Christopher Dube-Banda ruled that the state broadcaster's move to merge three distinct eviction suits - filed between 2018 and 2020 - into one summary judgment application was "fatally defective" and lacked proper court approval.

The dispute centres around residential units at Hatley House, located at 27 Josiah Tongogara Avenue, where various groups of former ZBC workers have been living. When some occupants challenged the broadcaster's efforts to remove them, ZBC responded by combining the three eviction cases into a single application - a step the court found impermissible.

In a scathing judgment, Justice Dube-Banda rejected ZBC's argument that its action constituted a "composite application."

"A composite application refers to a single application that combines multiple distinct, but related, requests for relief. This is not what ZBC did," the judge clarified. He said the broadcaster's attempt to use Rule 7 - intended to address minor procedural variances - to justify the merger was misguided.

"The failure by litigants to comply with the rules of court is a common occurrence," the judge noted. "They [the rules] are not to be slavishly followed for the sake of it, but they ought not to be flouted without sanction."

Respondents successfully argued that ZBC's actions infringed their right to contest consolidation under Rule 34, which allows parties in separate matters the right to oppose a merger. "Such a right cannot be trammelled for no good measure," the ruling added.

Justice Dube-Banda ordered ZBC to pay legal costs, in line with the established principle that "costs follow the event."

Court records show that the respondents were represented by Jessie Majome & Co (first to fourth respondents) and Tendai Biti Law (fifth to ninth respondents), while ZBC was represented by Mushuma Law Chambers.

Legal experts say the ruling forces the national broadcaster to either reinitiate individual eviction suits or make a formal application to consolidate the cases through proper channels - both of which could prolong the matter by several years.

The judgment serves as a reminder of the importance of procedural compliance, even for state institutions, in safeguarding the integrity of the legal system.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Zbc, #Eviction, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

37 mins ago | 55 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

37 mins ago | 56 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

38 mins ago | 27 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

41 mins ago | 9 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

48 mins ago | 14 Views

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

49 mins ago | 10 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

51 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

57 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

58 mins ago | 14 Views

Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

60 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies youth mobilisation drive in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

16 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

17 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

17 hrs ago | 381 Views

Fastjet inks Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

17 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

18 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 849 Views

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

19 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

20 hrs ago | 528 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

20 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

20 hrs ago | 109 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

20 hrs ago | 930 Views

Bulawayo faces surge in street children

20 hrs ago | 219 Views

Sipho Mazibuko arrested for demo against rape injustices

20 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe's emergency response under scrutiny after deadly Manyame crash

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles quelea bird chemical, aircraft tech

20 hrs ago | 94 Views

Dynamos fined only US$5,000 for abandoning match

20 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Mutsvangwa of abusing Tagwirei for selfish political agenda

22 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mozambican man convicted of stealing five cattle in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

Top Zimbabwean banker loses mansion in divorce battle

23 Jul 2025 at 09:26hrs | 1682 Views

Charamba attacks into Zanu-PF affiliates

23 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 944 Views

Khupe demands transparency in Mpilo Nursing school admissions

23 Jul 2025 at 09:20hrs | 724 Views

Heroes' welcome for Africa's second-best Rugby team

23 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 347 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa late-night send-off explained

23 Jul 2025 at 09:15hrs | 1339 Views

Zimbabwe govt to establish drug control agency

23 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 123 Views

Zesa to install cameras on transformers

23 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 205 Views

Referees undermining Dynamos' survival bid?

23 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 332 Views

Woman hires people to assault ex-husband, the taxi driver killed

23 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 572 Views

MP loses cash, property at shopping centre

23 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 692 Views

Magistrate in soup for removing activist from remand

23 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 467 Views

Chinese company loses labour case

23 Jul 2025 at 09:03hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for regional coal, steel union

23 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 60 Views