Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
Police in Matebeleland South have embarked on a comprehensive awareness campaign aimed at educating villagers on crime prevention and promoting safety across the province.

The initiative, launched last week, brings together various specialised police units including the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, the Victim Friendly Unit, and the Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse Unit. It targets rural communities where crimes such as stock theft, domestic violence, and drug abuse are prevalent.

Speaking to Southern Eye, provincial police spokesperson Inspector Chiratidzo Dube said the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community-police relations while empowering residents to protect themselves and their property.

"On July 16, the Matebeleland South province community relations and liaison officer partnered with the provincial Victim Friendly Unit and the Anti-Drug and Substance Unit for the campaign," said Dube.

The team, which included Assistant Inspector Gondo Jonah, Anti-Stock Theft coordinator Assistant Inspector Kishombe, CID Drugs representative Detective Constable Sigodho, and Gwanda Rural officer-in-charge Inspector Ndlovu, conducted the outreach programme in Simbumbumbu area.

Dube explained that the campaigns are held at least twice a month at the provincial level, with each outreach focusing on crimes commonly affecting specific communities.

"By educating the public, we empower them to take proactive measures," Dube said. "In combating stock theft, for example, we urge villagers to pen their cattle daily, clearly brand them with personal and dip tank marks, and practise vigilant herding."

The campaign also addresses other pressing issues such as murder, robbery, and sexual and gender-based violence.

"These awareness efforts help bridge the gap between the police and the public," she added. "We listen to community concerns, provide safety tips, and raise awareness about criminal tactics and how to avoid falling victim."

Dube noted that the police also use the platform to provide traffic safety education, covering road rules, pedestrian safety, and responsible driving. Social challenges including substance abuse, domestic violence, and mental health issues are also tackled during the sessions.

"These awareness campaigns are essential in fostering public safety, preventing crime, and building resilient, informed communities," said Dube. "We will continue these efforts across the province to make Matebeleland South a safer and better place for all."

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Police, #Crime, #Rising

