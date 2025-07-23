Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare Institute of Public Health (HIPH) has reaffirmed the legitimacy of its nursing assistant training programme, clarifying that it is fully approved by relevant government bodies, following a public notice from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) questioning the institute's regulatory standing.In a statement issued this week, HIPH stressed that its nursing assistant programme is approved and examined by the Higher Examination Council (Hexco), which operates under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.The institute noted that its training qualification falls outside the jurisdiction of the NCZ, and raised concerns that the NCZ's recent public notice may have unintentionally caused confusion among current and prospective students, employers, and healthcare stakeholders.HIPH assistant registrar Retlaw Matorwa underscored the institute's compliance with all government regulatory frameworks and its commitment to quality health education aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe's healthcare system."We have consistently welcomed collaboration with the Nurses Council and other health education stakeholders," Matorwa said. "Our discussions focused on establishing clear pathways for Hexco-qualified nursing assistants to gain recognition at the primary healthcare level, enhancing their employment prospects in government health facilities - the largest employer of healthcare professionals."Matorwa highlighted that HIPH has engaged the NCZ since 2019, with the council visiting the institute twice to discuss the potential alignment of the nursing assistant programme with the Primary Care Nursing qualification."As an institution committed to transparency and excellence, we believe collaboration between regulators and educators is vital to advancing public health education," he said, adding that HIPH remains open to dialogue in pursuit of a professional and amicable resolution.In its public notice, the NCZ stated that it has "no regulatory connection with the HIPH regarding the training of nurses," a statement that sparked concern and calls for clarity over the recognition of HIPH's programmes.HIPH reaffirmed its respect for the council's regulatory mandate but urged for constructive engagement to avoid further miscommunication and to foster mutual understanding for the benefit of Zimbabwe's health sector.