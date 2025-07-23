Latest News Editor's Choice


Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe recorded 456 dog bite cases in just one week, according to a Weekly Disease Surveillance Report issued by the Ministry of Health and Child Care for the week ending July 6, 2025, raising alarm over public safety and stray dog management across the country.

The report, posted on the ministry's official X (formerly Twitter) account, revealed that of the 456 dog bite victims, 88 were bitten by vaccinated dogs, 95 by unvaccinated dogs, while a staggering 273 cases involved dogs of unknown vaccination status.

No deaths were reported in the week under review, but cumulative figures for the year so far stand at 15,771 reported dog bites and zero deaths, according to the ministry.

The Midlands province topped the list with 77 cases, followed by Masvingo province with 66. The statistics have triggered fresh calls for stronger enforcement of dog control measures.

Last year, Masvingo City Council took the drastic step of engaging the Zimbabwe National Army to shoot stray dogs, following a rise in bite incidents. The council's Health, Housing and Environmental Services Committee approved the operation and directed the city's public relations office to notify residents of the dog tie-up and shoot order.

A similar approach has been proposed in Bulawayo, where town clerk Christopher Dube emphasised the public health risks posed by stray dogs, including the potential spread of rabies.

"The City of Bulawayo has noted that there is an increasing number of people who are being bitten by stray dogs in the city," Dube said. "Dog owners must ensure their pets are vaccinated against rabies, licensed, and kept within properly walled, fenced, and gated yards. Hedges do not qualify as secure barriers."

Other local authorities  -  including Chitungwiza, Gweru, and several rural councils  -  have echoed calls to euthanise stray dogs and enforce dog ownership by-laws.

The crisis has been exacerbated by dog owners who keep more animals than they can feed, resulting in dogs being left to roam the streets in search of food. This has contributed to a growing stray population and frequent attacks.

Last month, a 39-year-old man, Samuel Machara, was killed by a pitbull in New Bluffhill, Harare. His death is one of several reported in recent years, highlighting the deadly consequences of poorly controlled pet ownership.

Authorities are urging residents to adhere to by-laws limiting the number of dogs per household, based on yard size, and to ensure all dogs are kept within secure premises. No dog should be allowed to roam freely without restraint, officials warn.

Households with more dogs than permitted are being encouraged to voluntarily surrender excess animals to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) ahead of potential enforcement crackdowns.

As dog bite cases surge, government and municipal authorities say decisive action and public compliance are critical to reducing risks and ensuring communities remain safe.

Source - Newsday
