Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

by Staff reporter

Popular contemporary musician Andy Muridzo has shocked fans by announcing his retirement from music after the release of his forthcoming album Chakanyuka, citing emotional exhaustion and disillusionment with the pressures of celebrity life.In a heartfelt Facebook post, the Dherira and Chidhafudhunda hitmaker - real name Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya - revealed that Chakanyuka will be his final album, bringing to an end a music career that has spanned just over a decade."I'm writing to inform you, the family of Muridzo, that Chakanyuka will be my last album," Muridzo said. "I never wanted to take music as my career, but one person I believe in most gave me the courage to move forward with my God-given talent."He said he now intends to pursue what he believes is his true calling - spiritual healing."After this forthcoming album, I will no longer take music as my career again, but rather use my talent and fame to journey into my true purpose, which is healing people spiritually."Muridzo expressed the emotional toll of life in the public eye, saying the celebrity lifestyle had left him drained."I'm tired of this celebrity lifestyle. It kills you within. I tried being brave while being insulted by everyone, including people you call your own," he lamented.Over the years, Muridzo - often referred to as Baba Keketso - has been a controversial figure, making headlines for both his music and personal life, particularly his high-profile love scandals, which frequently attracted public criticism."I sing from the bottom of my heart just to make you happy and well entertained," he wrote. "But when I try, I'm insulted and given names which don't suit me. I know a lot of my fans will not be happy to hear this, but I am tired of trying to prove myself to a nation that never appreciates."Muridzo said although he loves music dearly, he no longer feels fulfilled by it."I love music with my life, but here I have become small. I will sing for my kids at home after this album. I think this is not what I was born to do. God help me locate my true purpose."His announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans expressing both sadness and support for his decision.Muridzo's final album, Chakanyuka, is expected to be released later this year.