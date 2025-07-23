Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF driver Esau Mutanho, already facing a US$150,000 letter of demand for allegedly disrupting a book launch in Masvingo, is now under further pressure after a docket for public violence was opened against him by the author of the disrupted event.

The case was reported today by Munyaradzi Angero Savanhu, the biographer of opposition politician Job Sikhala, who travelled from Harare with witnesses including Vurayai Zembe and Sikhala himself to file the complaint.

Police at Masvingo Central reportedly initially refused to open the docket, citing the need to consult with superiors for political guidance. However, Savanhu escalated the matter to Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, who later gave clearance for the case to proceed.

Zembe, who was present at the book launch and is a key witness, confirmed that the case was now officially recorded under RRB 6403795.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not comment as he was reportedly in a meeting when contacted by Masvingo Mirror.

"We have reported a public violence case against Zanu-PF terror gang leader Esau Mutanho for disrupting our book launch two weeks back," said Savanhu. "Mutanho is a Zanu-PF thug because he was driving a Zanu-PF-branded vehicle on the day."

He added that Mutanho should identify the "fellow gang members" who were with him during the disruption, expressing hope that police would conduct a thorough investigation.

Mutanho, who serves as the personal driver to Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira, is alleged to have led a group of Zanu-PF activists who stormed the venue of the book launch in a politically charged incident.

The latest development comes just days after Savanhu issued a US$150,000 letter of demand against Mutanho for damages relating to the violent interruption of the event.

Police are reportedly now seeking Mutanho and about a dozen others implicated in the chaos that marred the book launch, which was meant to highlight Sikhala's biography and political journey.

The case is expected to intensify political tensions in Masvingo, as pressure mounts on law enforcement to act impartially in politically sensitive matters.

Source - Mirror
