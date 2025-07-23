18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least 18 public prosecutors stationed across Zimbabwe have been arrested on corruption-related charges, predominantly bribery and extortion, the country's Prosecutor-General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, revealed yesterday.She made the disclosure during a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) anti-corruption sensitisation and integrity pledge signing ceremony held in Harare, in partnership with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).The ceremony was attended by senior NPA officials, including provincial public prosecutors, and was led by ZACC Commissioner Chido Madiwa. It marked a pivotal moment in the judicial fight against graft, reinforcing accountability and ethical conduct in the justice system.Justice Matanda-Moyo said the arrest of the 18 prosecutors was a clear signal that no one within the justice delivery chain is above the law."The NPA is entrusted with the solemn duty of prosecuting corruption cases and guarding against corruption with unwavering fairness, diligence, and impartiality," she said."This duty includes watching ourselves and adhering to the highest standards of integrity."She said the signing of the pledges was not merely symbolic but a binding promise to the people of Zimbabwe that prosecutors will act with honesty, transparency, and accountability."Each signature represents a renewed commitment to justice. Once we, as leaders, demonstrate integrity, it inspires the same values in those we lead," she said.Justice Matanda-Moyo added that the collaboration with ZACC was vital to reinforcing ethical frameworks and rooting out corruption within prosecutorial ranks.ZACC Commissioner Madiwa echoed the sentiments, describing corruption as a betrayal of public trust and a "poison" that cripples economic growth and social development."Our stance is clear - no individual, regardless of position or influence, is above the law. We are determined to ensure that those who abuse public office face the consequences," she said.Comm Madiwa urged the NPA to establish a permanent Integrity Committee to monitor and promote ethical conduct within the institution. She said the integrity pledges were a promise to serve as faithful stewards of public trust and the rule of law."This occasion will remain permanently etched in history as a visible testimony of ZACC and NPA's enduring collaboration in the fight against corruption," she added.ZACC also praised the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) for being among the first state agencies to sign integrity pledges. The anti-corruption watchdog has since challenged other regulatory bodies to follow suit.ZACC's compliance and systems manager, Mr Tafirenyika Maringire, said signing integrity pledges is a living, ongoing vow requiring constant recommitment."The fight against corruption cannot be won by one institution alone. It demands a unified alliance of committed organisations cultivating a strong culture of integrity across all sectors," said Maringire.RPAZ board chairperson Dr Anna Mary Nyakabau stressed that integrity was fundamental to building trust with stakeholders, describing the pledge process as a critical mechanism for institutionalising ethics.The integrity pledge campaign is part of the government's broader anti-corruption strategy, launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on July 11, 2020, aimed at restoring public confidence in state institutions and promoting good governance.