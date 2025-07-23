Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The medical sector in Zimbabwe could soon face legal action following reports of illegal disposal of hazardous medical waste at Bulawayo City Council's Richmond landfill site.Shocking revelations have surfaced that dangerous waste - including used HIV and syphilis testing kits, syringes filled with unidentified liquids, blood-stained cotton swabs, surgical gloves, contaminated protective clothing, and expired drugs - has been routinely dumped at the municipal facility.Waste pickers working at the site say they regularly come across the hazardous materials as they sort through the refuse for recyclable items."When a truck carrying medical waste arrives, drivers tell us not to open the black bags, but not everyone follows that instruction," said one elderly woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity.Another female picker shared her ordeal, recounting how she was once accidentally pricked by a discarded syringe - underscoring the grave public health risks posed by the illegal dumping.The incident has raised alarm within the health and environmental sectors, with calls for urgent intervention.President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Zimbabwe, Ms Vimbainashe Mukakati, confirmed that medical waste disposal is governed by strict laws. She warned that any breaches could lead to prosecution under the Environmental Management Act and Statutory Instruments 10 of 2007, 12 of 2007, and 6 of 2007, which cover the licensing of incineration and landfill sites, as well as waste handling standards."These regulations are clear. Medical waste, especially from pharmacies and health institutions, must be handled with care and disposed of properly. Failure to comply constitutes a serious offence," said Ms Mukakati.She added that the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) also enforces World Health Organization guidelines for the disposal of sensitive drugs, such as antimicrobials and controlled substances."Controlled drugs require specific destruction procedures. They must be destroyed in the presence of authorized witnesses and documented in a certificate that is retained by the pharmacy and subject to regulatory inspection," she said.Ms Mukakati further stated that in most cases, expired or damaged pharmaceutical products are incinerated in compliance with environmental and health laws.The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has not yet publicly commented on the Richmond landfill case, but legal experts warn that both private and public health institutions could be held liable if found in breach of the country's environmental and pharmaceutical waste disposal regulations.The revelations have triggered renewed calls for enforcement of ethical and safe disposal practices in the medical sector to protect the environment, public health, and vulnerable communities like waste pickers.Authorities are expected to launch a probe to determine the origin of the hazardous waste and ensure accountability.