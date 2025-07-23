Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Medical sector warned against illegal disposal of medical waste in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The medical sector in Zimbabwe could soon face legal action following reports of illegal disposal of hazardous medical waste at Bulawayo City Council's Richmond landfill site.

Shocking revelations have surfaced that dangerous waste - including used HIV and syphilis testing kits, syringes filled with unidentified liquids, blood-stained cotton swabs, surgical gloves, contaminated protective clothing, and expired drugs - has been routinely dumped at the municipal facility.

Waste pickers working at the site say they regularly come across the hazardous materials as they sort through the refuse for recyclable items.

"When a truck carrying medical waste arrives, drivers tell us not to open the black bags, but not everyone follows that instruction," said one elderly woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another female picker shared her ordeal, recounting how she was once accidentally pricked by a discarded syringe - underscoring the grave public health risks posed by the illegal dumping.

The incident has raised alarm within the health and environmental sectors, with calls for urgent intervention.

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Zimbabwe, Ms Vimbainashe Mukakati, confirmed that medical waste disposal is governed by strict laws. She warned that any breaches could lead to prosecution under the Environmental Management Act and Statutory Instruments 10 of 2007, 12 of 2007, and 6 of 2007, which cover the licensing of incineration and landfill sites, as well as waste handling standards.

"These regulations are clear. Medical waste, especially from pharmacies and health institutions, must be handled with care and disposed of properly. Failure to comply constitutes a serious offence," said Ms Mukakati.

She added that the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) also enforces World Health Organization guidelines for the disposal of sensitive drugs, such as antimicrobials and controlled substances.

"Controlled drugs require specific destruction procedures. They must be destroyed in the presence of authorized witnesses and documented in a certificate that is retained by the pharmacy and subject to regulatory inspection," she said.

Ms Mukakati further stated that in most cases, expired or damaged pharmaceutical products are incinerated in compliance with environmental and health laws.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has not yet publicly commented on the Richmond landfill case, but legal experts warn that both private and public health institutions could be held liable if found in breach of the country's environmental and pharmaceutical waste disposal regulations.

The revelations have triggered renewed calls for enforcement of ethical and safe disposal practices in the medical sector to protect the environment, public health, and vulnerable communities like waste pickers.

Authorities are expected to launch a probe to determine the origin of the hazardous waste and ensure accountability.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Africa to be hit hard as UK foreign aid cuts revealed

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Names of 17 accident victims released

19 mins ago | 26 Views

45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

20 mins ago | 17 Views

ZimStat confirms dominance of Zimbabwe's huge informal sector

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Afreximbank backs Lake Kariba floating solar project

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

30 mins ago | 8 Views

18 Zimbabwe prosecutors arrested for corruption charges

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF driver faces public violence docket

35 mins ago | 11 Views

Andy Muridzo announces retirement from music

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Dog bite cases surge to 456 in 1 week

38 mins ago | 8 Views

Harare Institute fires back at Nurses Council

40 mins ago | 8 Views

Matebeleland South police react to rising crime

41 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies youth mobilisation drive in Bulawayo

43 mins ago | 6 Views

ZBC loses eviction cases

45 mins ago | 18 Views

Health permanent secretary in court over father's estate

46 mins ago | 56 Views

Chiadzwa diamond panner jailed for 2 years

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mwonzora slams Tagwirei's political ambitions

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa declares Chitungwiza crash a national disaster

17 hrs ago | 373 Views

Fastjet inks Bulawayo to Victoria Falls

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zimbabwean sentenced to 15 years in South Africa jail

17 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zimbabwe will not fund medical treatment in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 837 Views

Tagwirei supporters hit back at Mutsvangwa

19 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mukanya set for farewell show in the UK

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

200kg of cannabis from South Africa intercepted at Beitbridge

20 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bosso sweating over Captain Mbeba's fitness

20 hrs ago | 108 Views

Till operator on the run after allegedly stealing US$12,000

20 hrs ago | 914 Views

Bulawayo faces surge in street children

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Sipho Mazibuko arrested for demo against rape injustices

20 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe's emergency response under scrutiny after deadly Manyame crash

20 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles quelea bird chemical, aircraft tech

20 hrs ago | 91 Views

Dynamos fined only US$5,000 for abandoning match

20 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Mutsvangwa of abusing Tagwirei for selfish political agenda

21 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mozambican man convicted of stealing five cattle in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

Top Zimbabwean banker loses mansion in divorce battle

23 Jul 2025 at 09:26hrs | 1677 Views

Charamba attacks into Zanu-PF affiliates

23 Jul 2025 at 09:21hrs | 940 Views

Khupe demands transparency in Mpilo Nursing school admissions

23 Jul 2025 at 09:20hrs | 722 Views

Heroes' welcome for Africa's second-best Rugby team

23 Jul 2025 at 09:18hrs | 345 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa late-night send-off explained

23 Jul 2025 at 09:15hrs | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe govt to establish drug control agency

23 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 122 Views

Zesa to install cameras on transformers

23 Jul 2025 at 09:08hrs | 204 Views

Referees undermining Dynamos' survival bid?

23 Jul 2025 at 09:07hrs | 331 Views

Woman hires people to assault ex-husband, the taxi driver killed

23 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 567 Views

MP loses cash, property at shopping centre

23 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 689 Views

Magistrate in soup for removing activist from remand

23 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 464 Views

Chinese company loses labour case

23 Jul 2025 at 09:03hrs | 273 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for regional coal, steel union

23 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 59 Views

Funding gap leaves 1,6m at risk of humanitarian shocks

23 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 50 Views