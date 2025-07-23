Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa commissions Zimplats 35MW solar plant

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised platinum mining giant Zimplats for setting a benchmark in Zimbabwe's mining sector through enhanced production and responsible environmental practices.

The President made the remarks today while officially commissioning Zimplats' new 35 MW solar power plant and the expanded smelting project at the company's Selous mine, one of the country's flagship mining operations.

"In undertaking these endeavours, we all have a duty to protect the environment while ensuring that stakeholders, especially communities, benefit from business operations," President Mnangagwa said.

"It is therefore pleasing that Zimplats is leading by example by implementing and adhering to the principles of responsible mining. Thank you for playing your part."

The President also lauded the resilience and innovation demonstrated by Zimbabwe's mining industry, which he said continues to make significant contributions to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"I commend the mining industry for its resilience, innovation and ingenuity. This has seen the sector recording sustained growth, which contributes significantly to our GDP," he said.

President Mnangagwa attributed this progress in part to the ongoing dialogue between the government and mining companies.

"This can be partly attributed to the constant dialogue between the Government and the mining sector, which has proven to be mutually beneficial," he added.

The commissioning of the solar power plant is expected to reduce Zimplats' carbon footprint significantly, reinforcing the company's commitment to environmental sustainability while enhancing operational efficiency.

Zimplats remains one of Zimbabwe's largest foreign currency earners and a key player in the country's mining transformation agenda.

Source - The Herald




