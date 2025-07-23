Buy Zimbabwe warns against unauthorised use of its insignia

News / National

by Staff reporter

Buy Zimbabwe, the prominent organisation championing the production, preference, and consumption of locally made goods, has issued a stern warning against the unauthorized use of its legally protected insignia on counterfeit products.The Buy Zimbabwe insignia is a trusted mark representing quality, environmentally sustainable, and locally manufactured products. However, recent media reports have highlighted a disturbing rise in counterfeit goods falsely bearing the insignia, threatening consumer trust and undermining the organisation's mission.Speaking on the matter, Buy Zimbabwe's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere, expressed deep concern over the misuse."We have noted cases where individuals and businesses that are not members of Buy Zimbabwe are using our insignia on fake products. This not only undermines our mission but also misleads consumers seeking genuine local products," Mr Hwengwere said.He called on consumers to remain vigilant and proactive in identifying counterfeit items."If you come across a product bearing the Buy Zimbabwe insignia that seems suspicious or of questionable quality, we encourage you to contact our offices immediately. We are committed to ensuring that all products displaying our insignia meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability," he added.Mr Hwengwere emphasized that the Buy Zimbabwe insignia is strictly reserved for registered members who comply with the organisation's rigorous standards.Buy Zimbabwe remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting authentic local products, underscoring that supporting genuine Zimbabwean goods is crucial not only for economic growth but also for fostering a culture of quality and accountability within the country's manufacturing sector.