45 vehicles to transform GMB, Arda operations

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
In a significant boost to Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has donated 30 grain carrier trucks and 15 Isuzu 4×4 single cab vehicles to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA). The donation underscores the Government's commitment to improving grain transportation and enhancing the efficiency of agricultural operations, which are crucial for the country's economic stability and food security.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday in Harare, where Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr. Anxious Masuka highlighted the importance of equipping GMB supply chain managers with reliable motorisation. "The supply chain managers, formerly called depot managers within GMB, also need motorisation, just like the President has provided motorisation for the district business agricultural advisors," Minister Masuka said. He expressed gratitude to the President for supporting this transformation within the agricultural sector.

Minister Masuka further explained that the vehicle donation reflects the Government's recognition of the critical roles played by supply chain managers in ensuring smooth agricultural logistics. He also addressed challenges faced by the sector, noting that all outstanding payments from the previous year have now been settled. "We are coming from one of the worst droughts in living memory, which affected social welfare financing, transportation for timely food delivery, and input provision ahead of a good season. These challenges led to delays in payments," he said, emphasizing the Government's ongoing efforts to support farmers.

In addition to the vehicle handover, the Government is establishing a crop purchase buffer fund to assist the Treasury in meeting financial obligations on time, thereby ensuring farmers receive the support necessary to sustain and grow production.

GMB Chairperson Ms. Joylyn Ndoro welcomed the President's generous gesture, acknowledging the crucial role the new vehicles will play in improving operational efficiency. "We have been waiting for these vehicles to help transport grain from farmers to GMB depots and to deliver inputs promptly to farmers," she said. Ms. Ndoro reaffirmed GMB's commitment to maintaining the vehicles and ensuring they contribute effectively to transforming the agricultural sector. "We are leading the transformation of agriculture and will commit ourselves to maintaining these vehicles to fulfil our mandate," she added.

This donation represents a key milestone within the Zimbabwe-Belarus mechanisation programme and stands as a testament to the Government's dedication to empowering thousands of farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity nationwide.

Source - The Herald
More on: #GMB, #Arda, #Vehicle

