Names of 17 accident victims released

News / National

by Staff reporter

The full horror of the Seke Road accident has emerged following the confirmation by police of the names of the 17 people who tragically lost their lives. The devastating collision, which occurred on 22 July 2025, involved a kombi and a haulage truck and has since been declared a national disaster.Among the victims were 29-year-old Rainford Jere and his 3-year-old daughter, Shantel, both from St Mary's in Chitungwiza. Their untimely deaths have left their family and community in deep mourning. Another family struck by tragedy was that of Letwin Hwingwiri (52) and Talent Hwingwiri (18), from St John's Bhora in Murehwa, who also perished in the crash.The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the identities of all 17 victims through their next of kin. The nation continues to grieve the loss of these lives in what has become one of the most tragic road accidents in recent memory. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing as authorities seek to prevent similar tragedies in the future.Tatenda SILIA (25), a male adult of Rockview West, Zengeza 5 Extension, Chitungwiza (kombi driver),Wishby NGANIMA (19), a male adult of Nyatsime, Chitungwiza,Letwin HWINGWIRI (52), a female adult of St John's Bhora, Murehwa,Frederick JUMO (39), a male adult of Stoneridge, Harare,Shantel JERE (03), a female infant of St Mary's, Chitungwiza,Rainford JERE (29), a male adult of St Mary's, Chitungwiza,Prodigas MUGERE (37), a male adult of St Mary's, Chitungwiza,Tatenda DHOKWANI (25), a male adult of Damafalls, Ruwa,Samantha TADERERA (27), a female adult of Zimre Park, Harare,Sheilla NEMASANGO (58), a female adult of Nyatsime, Chitungwiza,Samantha NYANGANI (32), a female adult of Unit P, Seke, Chitungwiza,Emma MATARE (32), a female adult of Stoneridge, Harare,Joshua GUTSA (07), a male juvenile of Stoneridge, Harare,Perpetua KURWA (35), a female adult of Stoneridge, Harare,Anyway MAGUDURU (26), a male adult of Manyame Park, Chitungwiza,Talent HWINGWIRI (18), a male adult of St John's Bhora, Mrehwa,Mary NYAMBIRI (63), a female adult of St Mary's, Chitungwiza.The Zimbabwe Republic Police said their thoughts are with all the families affected. They have promised a thorough investigation into what went wrong.They also reminded all drivers to be extremely careful on the roads. According to police, accidents like this one can often be avoided if vehicles are regularly serviced and mechanical issues are dealt with early."The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses condolences to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, the Police is conducting comprehensive investigations to determine the causes of the accident. Motorists are urged to be safety-conscious while driving on the country's roads. Above all, vehicles should be regularly serviced and checked to address mechanical issues for road safety," Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.